WhatsApp to let people chat without sharing phone numbers; CEO Kunal Shah says 'time to get your' username

<p>Like Instagram, Snapchat and more, the daily communication app WhatsApp has announced offering usernames. In the planned update, the app tells people they would no no longer need to share phone numbers to chat. All one would need is the username to contact.</p><p><strong>WhatsApp</strong> <strong>username coming soon</strong></p><p>"Sharing a phone number can feel like a big step. That’s because a phone number is personal and it’s tied to so many parts of your life. Sometimes you just want to chat without handing over your digits. That's why we're introducing usernames for <a href="https://blog.whatsapp.com/its-time-to-reserve-your-whatsapp-username">WhatsApp</a>," the creators said in a blog.</p><p>When will WhatsApp roll out the username feature? Some users are eagerly waiting for it, while others are still unsure what it means for them. Either way, there's no official rollout date yet. </p><p>WhatsApp has only said that the update is expected "over the coming months" and that it would be notifying users worldwide when they can access it.</p><p>WhatsApp new CEO Kunal Shah said he had already claimed his username and it's 'time to get yours', asking users to reserve their usernames before the app rolls out the feature later this year. </p><p>"Timing is everything. Joined WhatsApp early enough to claim my username before we release this to the world. Time to get yours," Shah wrote, encouraging users to reserve their preferred names before they become unavailable.</p>.WhatsApp testing private 'Side Chat' feature with Meta AI.<p><strong>Reserve your WhatsApp</strong> <strong>username </strong></p><p>However, starting this week, WhatsApp is set to allow its users reserve the username for later usage. </p><p>Reserving your optional username takes just a few seconds on the latest version of WhatsApp – go to Settings > Account > Username.</p><p>Once launched, when someone messages for the first time, they will no longer see phone number, if the user has enabled username.</p><p>The upcoming feature is the latest step to make the app even more private. </p>