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Hometechnology

WhatsApp to let people chat without sharing phone numbers; CEO Kunal Shah says 'time to get your' username

Reserving your optional username takes just a few seconds on the latest version of WhatsApp – go to Settings > Account > Username.
Last Updated : 30 June 2026, 03:31 IST
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Published 30 June 2026, 03:31 IST
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