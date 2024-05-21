WhatsApp to offer chat lock feature on linked devices soon

Exactly a year ago, WhatsApp introduced the Chat Lock feature in its messenger app. It offered a second layer of protection to block the prying eyes of spouse and colleagues from viewing personal messages on WhatsApp.

However, it has one major drawback. The chat lock feature works only on the primary device. If the person owned a secondary phone with the same WhatsApp account, there is no provision to lock private chat sessions.

Now, the Meta-owned company seems have to heard the prayers. It has begun testing the chat lock feature on linked devices, reported WABetaInfo, a WhatsApp community forum reported, citing the Android beta v2.24.11.9.