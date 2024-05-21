WhatsApp to offer chat lock feature on linked devices soon

Exactly a year ago, WhatsApp introduced the Chat Lock feature in its messenger app. It offered a second layer of protection to block the prying eyes of spouse and colleagues from viewing personal messages on WhatsApp.
However, it has one major drawback. The chat lock feature works only on the primary device. If the person owned a secondary phone with the same WhatsApp account, there is no provision to lock private chat sessions.
Now, the Meta-owned company seems have to heard the prayers. It has begun testing the chat lock feature on linked devices, reported WABetaInfo, a WhatsApp community forum reported, citing the Android beta v2.24.11.9.
WhatsApp to bring chat lock feature to linked devices.
Photo Credit: WABetaInfo
In the screenshot above, we can see the option to lock the chat. Users will be asked to set up secret code to protect private messages.
With multi-device feature, WhatsApp allows users to link their primary phone account with up to four devices.
In a related development, WhatsApp is also testing a new feature to declutter message inbox.
In the latest WhatsApp beta v2.24.11.13 for Android, WhatsApp is offering more control to the user to clear unread messages count.
In the notification section in the Settings, a new option --'Clear unread when app opens' has been added. Once turned on, WhatsApp will clear all the unread message count to zero. It won't delete messages, but just declutters the home screen of WhatsApp.
WhatsApp to bring new option to Clear unread message count everytime app opens on the phone.
Photo Credit: WABetaInfo
Recently, WhatsApp introduced a visually appealing refreshed user interface and new features to further enhance the user experience on the Messenger app.
The icons such as camera, photos, location, contact, document and poll in the attachment tray have also undergone a much-needed change. They are now in a more rounded and outlined style.
The black background in dark mode has become a shade darker and now, it looks more vibrant and visually better than before.
Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.