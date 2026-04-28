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WhatsApp to stop working on select Android phones in September

Due to hardware limitations, WhatsApp every year, ends support for older phones, as they won't be able to support new features.
Last Updated : 28 April 2026, 10:44 IST
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Published 28 April 2026, 10:44 IST
TechnologyTechnology NewsWhatsAppDH TechMetaAndroidiPhoneiOSAndroid phoneMessenger

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