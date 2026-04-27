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WhatsApp: Tutorial on how to recharge prepaid mobile subscriptions on messenger app

WhatsApp is collaborating with PayU to offer a new way for WhatsApp users to top-up the currency for cellular subscriptions.
Last Updated : 27 April 2026, 07:20 IST
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Rupee icon moved up at the top for easy access to make the payment.

Rupee icon moved up at the top for easy access to make the payment.

Credit: WhatsApp

Tutorial on how to make Prepaid mobile recharge on WhatsApp.

Tutorial on how to make Prepaid mobile recharge on WhatsApp.

Credit: WhatsApp

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Published 27 April 2026, 07:20 IST
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