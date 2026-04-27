WhatsApp: Tutorial on how to recharge prepaid mobile subscriptions on messenger app

<p>With more than three billion active users, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/technology/meta-brings-a-standalone-whatsapp-messenger-for-carplay-3961839">WhatsApp is the most popular</a> messenger app. However, it also faces stiff competition from rivals such as Signal, Telegram and others. It is getting very tough for the Meta-owned company to remain on top of its game. To keep the subscribers hooked to WhatsApp, it releases value-added features such as disappearing messages, generative Artificial Intelligence-powered editing tools and more.</p><p>In India, in select cities, WhatsApp allows users to recharge their metro cards. Now, it has introduced a new option to recharge prepaid mobile subscriptions.</p>.Meta testing WhatsApp 'Plus’ premium plans with new ringtones and more .<p>It is collaborating with PayU to offer a new way for WhatsApp users to top-up the currency for cellular subscriptions.</p><p>WhatsApp has introduced a rupee (₹) icon on the home screen to make it simpler for people to discover and access the payments section within WhatsApp.</p>.<p>Now that the ₹ icon has been moved up and is clearly visible at the top, it provides a clear and familiar entry point for people to use UPI on WhatsApp and provides access to all metro services offering WhatsApp-based ticketing by clicking on the feature.</p><p>People can also click the rupee icon within the 1:1 chat threads while messaging friends, family and others to easily send payments using UPI.</p>. <p>Here are the steps to access and use the mobile recharge feature on WhatsApp:</p><p>Step 1: Tap on the ₹ icon</p><p>Step 2: Select Mobile Prepaid Recharge</p><p>Step 3: Select the number (self/ family or friends)</p><p>Step 4: Confirm the operator (Airtel/BSNL/Reliance Jio/Vodafone)</p><p>Step 5: Select your plan based on your mobile operator</p><p>Step 6: Select your payment mode (UPI, Debit Card, Credit Card)</p><p>Step 7: Confirm payment</p>.Instagram-inspired status updates with just your inner circle on WhatsApp soon!.<p><em>Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tag/dh-tech?_ga=2.210580691.73733284.1595225125-1706599323.1592232366">DH Tech</a>.</em></p>