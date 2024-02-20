When eyes in the sky start looking right at you

The US news media released the image. It confirmed a disaster, helped start the field of satellite journalism and — almost immediately — stoked fears of snooping from space.

“The quality of the pictures is expected to improve rapidly,” Privacy Journal, a monthly newsletter published in Washington, warned shortly after the atomic disaster. Television news directors, it said, were now seeking to gain unfettered access to space images that could ultimately track everything from troop movements to backyard Jacuzzis.

The visual power of a space camera is usually expressed as the length, in meters, of the smallest feature it can resolve. The figure for early cameras was meters. Now it’s centimeters. Overall, experts say, that improvement makes the new images hundreds of times more detailed and revealing.

The satellite that imaged Chernobyl in 1986 was known as Landsat. NASA built it to monitor crops, forests and other resources on the ground. The craft’s camera could make out ground objects as small as 30 meters. In contrast, the Chernobyl complex was nearly a kilometer in length. So analysts could easily see it and the exploded reactor.

After the Cold War, in 1994, the Clinton administration approved the commercial use of US spy technology. By 1999, Space Imaging, a subsidiary of Raytheon and Lockheed Martin, launched its first satellite. It had a resolving power of 1 meter. The New York Times displayed the satellite’s first image atop its front page. The Washington Monument stood out clearly, its shadow long in the morning light.

As predicted, pictures from orbit have continually improved in quality, aiding news reporting on wars, refugees, secret bases, human rights abuses, environmental destruction, natural disasters and military buildups.

In 2016, The Associated Press won a Pulitzer Prize for uncovering labor abuses in the seafood industry that amounted to slavery. Its journalists used satellite images to track industry ships. Many news organizations, including the Times, now employ specialists skilled in the analysis of satellite imagery.

Mark Brender, a satellite journalism pioneer, noted that reporters on the ground can be harassed and blocked. “But cameras in space are safe from those kinds of pressures,” he said. “They’ve become as indispensable to a free society as a hand-held camera or a printing press.”

Today, the most powerful civilian imaging satellites can differentiate objects on the ground as small as 30 centimeters, or about a foot in diameter. The images let analysts discern road markings and even aircraft tail numbers.

Albedo aims to leap ahead by imaging objects as small as 10 centimeters, or 4 inches. That became possible because the Trump administration in 2018 took steps to relax the regulations that govern civil satellite resolution. “Soon,” Technology Review, a Massachusetts Institute of Technology magazine, warned in 2019, “satellites will be able to watch you everywhere all the time.”

What inspired Albedo’s sharp clarity goals, Haddad said, was President Donald Trump’s sharing in 2019 on his Twitter account of a US spy image that showed a heavily damaged launchpad in Iran. The image’s resolution was judged to be roughly 10 centimeters, and that led to wide discussion of the commercial possibilities.

Haddad grew up in Houston and studied engineering at Johns Hopkins University and the University of Texas. He then worked for Lockheed Martin in Sunnyvale, California — which has long built spy satellites. Some can rival or exceed a school bus in size and typically cost billions of dollars.

Haddad founded Albedo with Winston Tri, a former Facebook software engineer, and AyJay Lasater, a former Lockheed Martin satellite engineer. They saw a commercial market for 10-centimeter imagery, but not if the costs were astronomical. Their solution was to place satellites in very low orbits that were comparatively close to their earthly subjects. That would let the satellite fleet use smaller cameras and telescopes, slashing costs.

Landsat was orbiting more than 400 miles up when it imaged Chernobyl. In contrast, Albedo’s founders planned orbits as low as 100 miles. At low elevations, spacecraft cut through the planet’s thin outer atmosphere, which can slow them down and shorten their orbital life. The Albedo craft, slightly larger than a full-size refrigerator, will use booster jets to counteract the atmospheric drag.

To charge batteries, satellites often have large arrays of solar panels that spread out like wings. Not Albedo. To reduce the drag, the founders planned a cylindrical spacecraft covered with solar cells.

Albedo was founded in 2020, and Haddad was confronted with privacy concerns at the outset. Addressing them in a discussion on an online tech forum, he wrote, “We realize we have to properly address privacy and misuse prevention.”

To lower the risks, Haddad added, the company would approve new customers on a case-by-case basis, develop ways to identify bad actors, and make sure its contract terms and conditions spelled out punitive measures for violations of company policy.

In December 2021, Albedo won regulatory approval to loft an imaging satellite with 10-centimeter resolution. Its technology quickly caught the attention of the military and the nation’s intelligence agencies.

In 2022, Albedo received a $1.25 million contract with the Air Force to see if the company’s gear could meet a standard rating scale that measures image interpretability. The tests included identifying hardware on electronics vans, fairings on fighter jets and missile tubes on warships.