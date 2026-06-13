Wikipedia finally brings trivia game 'Which came first?' to iPhone

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Wikipedia launches its history-based trivia game 'Which came first?' on iPhone after its Android debut.
Key highlights
• Game launch details
The 'Which came first?' trivia game, first released on Android in June 2025, is now available on iPhone via the Wikipedia app.
• Game features
The daily history-based quiz presents fun facts about historical events, with user scores and streaks tracked in the app's Explore section.
• Contributor backlash
Hundreds of Wikipedia contributors threatened to boycott the platform over job cuts in its Community Tech team, which developed essential tools.
• Company response
Wikipedia stated that restructuring was based on internal assessments from September 2025, with other teams available to support contributors.
Key statistics
1 year
Time between Android and iOS launches
6 members
Community Tech team size before layoffs
September 2025
Month of internal assessments
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.
Published 13 June 2026, 10:25 IST