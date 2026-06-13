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Wikipedia finally brings trivia game 'Which came first?' to iPhone

As the name suggests, 'Which came first?', is a history-based quiz and every day, it will offer an opportunity for kids and adults to learn fun facts about the history of the world.
Last Updated : 13 June 2026, 10:25 IST
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Quick summary - click for full details
Concise summary of key highlights

Wikipedia finally brings trivia game 'Which came first?' to iPhone

In one line
Wikipedia launches its history-based trivia game 'Which came first?' on iPhone after its Android debut.
Key highlights
Game launch details
The 'Which came first?' trivia game, first released on Android in June 2025, is now available on iPhone via the Wikipedia app.
Game features
The daily history-based quiz presents fun facts about historical events, with user scores and streaks tracked in the app's Explore section.
Contributor backlash
Hundreds of Wikipedia contributors threatened to boycott the platform over job cuts in its Community Tech team, which developed essential tools.
Company response
Wikipedia stated that restructuring was based on internal assessments from September 2025, with other teams available to support contributors.
Key statistics
1 year
Time between Android and iOS launches
6 members
Community Tech team size before layoffs
September 2025
Month of internal assessments
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.
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Published 13 June 2026, 10:25 IST
TechnologyTechnology NewsAppleDH TechiPhoneiOSWikipediaiOS apps

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