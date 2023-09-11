Wonderlust: Here's what to expect at Apple's 2023 fall event

Apple is all geared up to kick off the annual fall event to showcase the new range of hardware.

The programme is scheduled to start at 10:00 PT (10:30 pm) IST on Tuesday (September 12) at Steve Jobs Theater, which resides at the company's HQ in Cupertino.

Apple Wonderlust 2023 event: Here's what we know so far

The company is expected to unveil four new iPhone 15 series models along with Watch Series 9, Watch Ultra (2nd Gen) and AirPods Pro (3rd Gen).

Apple iPhone 15 series

Over the years, Apple has steadily widened the differentiation between regular iPhone models with Pro variants. This year, Apple will further widen the gap.

Latest reports indicate the new models understood to be called iPhone 15 Pro (6.1-inch) and iPhone 15 Pro (6.7-inch) will come with a Titanium case, instead of surgery-grade stainless steel, as we have seen in the past Pro series iterations. With the use of Titanium metal, the handsets will be a tad lighter and also far sturdier than any iPhone to date.