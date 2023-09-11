Wonderlust: Here's what to expect at Apple's 2023 fall event

Apple is all geared up to kick off the annual fall event to showcase the new range of hardware.
The programme is scheduled to start at 10:00 PT (10:30 pm) IST on Tuesday (September 12) at Steve Jobs Theater, which resides at the company's HQ in Cupertino.
Apple Wonderlust 2023 event: Here's what we know so far
The company is expected to unveil four new iPhone 15 series models along with Watch Series 9, Watch Ultra (2nd Gen) and AirPods Pro (3rd Gen).
Apple iPhone 15 series
Over the years, Apple has steadily widened the differentiation between regular iPhone models with Pro variants. This year, Apple will further widen the gap.
Latest reports indicate the new models understood to be called iPhone 15 Pro (6.1-inch) and iPhone 15 Pro (6.7-inch) will come with a Titanium case, instead of surgery-grade stainless steel, as we have seen in the past Pro series iterations. With the use of Titanium metal, the handsets will be a tad lighter and also far sturdier than any iPhone to date.
Also, the display will have a slimmer bezel and an improved camera on the front, which will also power FaceID security.
Another first that is coming to the iPhone 15 Pro models is that they will feature touch-sensitive action buttons, instead of physical keys like the volume rocker power button and ring/silent toggle switch. The new-generation buttons will come with haptic feedback to offer a tactile touch feel.
Also, for the first time ever, the iPhone Pro and Pro Max will feature a Type-C port. European Union order in late 2022 has forced Apple to make the switch from a proprietary lightning port to the ubiquitous Type-C.
Also, another big upgrade we can expect to see in the iPhone 15 Pro Max is the 6X optical zoom via Periscope lens. This feature will be a differentiating factor between the Pro Max and the standard Pro model.
And, iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max will be powered by Apple A17 Bionic, which is said to be the world's first 3nm class chipset for phones. And, it is touted to be the fastest and most powerful compared to any of the chipsets found in the current crop of premium Android mobiles.
As far as the iPhone 15 and 15 Plus are concerned, they will come with a Dynamic Island display design, which was first introduced with the iPhone 14 Pro series in 2022. With software optimization, the area around the front camera module at the top will dynamically change shape to visually deliver information, particularly related to live cab arrival, food order delivery status, and even live sports scores as well.
Inside, the will come with incremental upgrades over the predecessor such as the A16 Bionic chipset, improved camera, and longer battery life.
Also, the iPhone 15 and 15 Plus will feature a Type-C port, but the data transfer speed will be less compared to the Pro models.
All four iPhone 15 series models will support wireless charging, but there is no word if they will be reverse charged by another device like Samsung's premium Galaxy S and foldable phones via the PowerShare feature.
Apple Watch Series 9 and Watch Ultra (2nd Gen)
Both the upcoming Apple Watches are expected to come with a new generation S9 SoC (System-on-Chip) to deliver efficient performance and longer battery life. Both devices are iterative upgrades over their respective predecessors.
Apple's new AirPods Pro(2nd Gen)
Like the Watches, the new AirPods Pro is also said to come with incremental upgrades. It will feature better ANC (Active Noise Cancellation) capabilities, longer battery life and also, and it will also feature Type-C port for charging. It will also support wireless charging too.
There is also rumour doing rounds in the tech circle that Apple may unveil 2nd Gen Apple AirPods Max, an over-ear headphone series. But, we may have to wait a few hours to really know what Apple has in store for the fans.