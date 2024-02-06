World Safer Internet Day 2024: 10 tips on how to protect yourself from online frauds

Every year, the second Tuesday of February is celebrated as World Safer Internet Day to bring awareness about the threats that lurk in the web. People have to exercise caution when browsing the internet or transacting money online.

If we are not careful enough, we risk hurting our image on public platforms and even worse, lose our hard-earned money.

To mark this year's World Safer Internet Day, we have some tips on how to detect and stay safe from online fraud.

1) Be very careful when clicking on a URL shared on an SMS messenger app or email. Even if the person is known, try to ignore the message. With Valentine's Day just around the corner, cybercriminals place ads online and also send URL links of compromised websites resembling authentic e-commerce platforms showing lucrative discounts to your inbox. So, be very careful when you receive messages with such deals.