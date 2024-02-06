World Safer Internet Day 2024: 10 tips on how to protect yourself from online frauds

Every year, the second Tuesday of February is celebrated as World Safer Internet Day to bring awareness about the threats that lurk in the web. People have to exercise caution when browsing the internet or transacting money online.
If we are not careful enough, we risk hurting our image on public platforms and even worse, lose our hard-earned money.
To mark this year's World Safer Internet Day, we have some tips on how to detect and stay safe from online fraud.
1) Be very careful when clicking on a URL shared on an SMS messenger app or email. Even if the person is known, try to ignore the message. With Valentine's Day just around the corner, cybercriminals place ads online and also send URL links of compromised websites resembling authentic e-commerce platforms showing lucrative discounts to your inbox. So, be very careful when you receive messages with such deals.
2) Don't install apps from third-party app stores or websites. Always go to the Apple App Store or Google Play or Windows Store to download official apps for your device
3) Avoid using public Wi-Fi, as they are mostly unsecured and vulnerable to attack. Cybercriminals can use that vulnerability to steal potential victims' personal information or even try installing malware-laced apps without the device's owner ever knowing it.
4) Try to change passwords on online accounts at least once a month. Or else go for the latest login method of passkeys. It is a one-time process; once done, you never have to remember a password. You can use the device's FaceID or TouchID (fingerprint impression) or passcode to log in.
5) Protect your profile photo on social media platforms such as X(Formerly Twitter), Facebook and others, offer protection to Display Picture. Also, ensure the photos of family members or colleagues are shared on social media platforms within friends circle only and not public.
Also, never store your nude pictures or videos on personal devices or share such things with loved ones too. If the relationship goes sour, he/she can use it to shame you on public platforms or again ask you for sexual flavours. In such cases, do not hesitate to register a police complaint.
6) If you receive any call or message from government agencies such as Income Tax, Customs Tax or even private banks. Do not share personal details such as email ID, debit/credit card number (or CVV) or one-time password (OTP). Even if they threaten that the bank account will be frozen or get you arrested, do not panic at all. Just ignore them, as govt or banking executives do not seek any financial details on a phone call or messages. Just go to the nearest bank branch and resolve the issue.
7) Do not fall for fake job offers with high paychecks. Most criminals use pig butchering schemes to entice you with a good salary for simple tasks such as writing reviews of hotels on Google Maps or items on Amazon. After gaining trust, they will lure you to invest money in cryptocurrency, with high returns. If you go ahead, you will surely lose all your money and will never get it back.
8) Avoid saving debit/credit card details on e-commerce platforms. If the latter don't have good security, cybercriminals will infiltrate their database steal your card details, and drain your money in no time. It is alright to spend an additional five minutes typing card details to make a purchase.
9) Be very careful while using unfamiliar dating apps or websites. Most of them lure potential victims to secluded places and steal your money. Also, some ask to come on a video call and entice them to undress on camera. They can use this to blackmail you and shame you by sharing those sexually explicit videos on social media platforms. If you fall for such scams, don't hesitate to register a police complaint.
10) It is good practice to install an anti-virus application on your device. Also, whenever the OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturer) of phones/computers/tablets releases security updates, upgrade to the latest version to safeguard your device against emerging cyber threats.
