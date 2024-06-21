World Yoga Day 2024: Here's how Apple Watch can help maintain mental wellness and fitness

On average, a corporate employee in an Indian city spends close to eight to nine hours at work and an additional two hours commuting to and fro between home and office. And, with ever-increasing air pollution, it takes a heavy toll on body fitness and mental wellness.

Yoga, the ancient Indian practice that combines meditation and physical exercise can help in lessening anxiety and recover faster from stress. It is also known to significantly reduce the risk of developing Alzheimer's disease by improving memory and cognition capability as people get older.

As we mark the International Day of Yoga (June 21), we have tips from expert Samiksha Shetty on how to make good use of the Apple Watch to practice Yoga and perform meditation for mental wellness.

What is the best time to practice yoga, early morning or evening?

"The best time to practice yoga depends on personal preference, lifestyle and schedule. Morning yoga can help set a positive tone for the day and can help kick-start our system. It’s a great way to help wake our mind and body and prepare us for the day," said Samiksha Shetty

"Whereas, Evening yoga, on the other hand, can help unwind and de-stress after a busy day. It helps in getting us into relaxation mode which in turn promotes better sleep," Shetty added.