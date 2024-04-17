World's first 'Miss AI' beauty pageant announced, 2 AI-generated judges part of panel

AI has risen and how! With the technology now being used in almost every other sector, the glamourous world of modelling and fashion has also claimed the technology for their own. As per a report in News18 these AI-generated models will be competing in a beauty pageant called 'Miss AI.'

The World AI Creator Awards (WAICAs), a global program honouring AI creators, is behind this unique event. According to WAICA's website, 'Miss AI' marks the first installment of the awards, blending traditional beauty pageantry with the world of AI creators.

Contestants will be judged on typical pageant criteria like beauty, grace, and their responses to questions. Additionally, their use of AI tools to craft digital artwork will be evaluated, including their creativity and attention to detail.