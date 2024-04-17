World's first 'Miss AI' beauty pageant announced, 2 AI-generated judges part of panel

AI has risen and how! With the technology now being used in almost every other sector, the glamourous world of modelling and fashion has also claimed the technology for their own. As per a report in News18 these AI-generated models will be competing in a beauty pageant called 'Miss AI.'
The World AI Creator Awards (WAICAs), a global program honouring AI creators, is behind this unique event. According to WAICA's website, 'Miss AI' marks the first installment of the awards, blending traditional beauty pageantry with the world of AI creators.
Contestants will be judged on typical pageant criteria like beauty, grace, and their responses to questions. Additionally, their use of AI tools to craft digital artwork will be evaluated, including their creativity and attention to detail.
The competition will take into account the participant's social media influence including factors like fan engagement and audience growth across platforms like Instagram.
Entrants must be entirely AI-generated, and there are no restrictions on the tools used. The winner of 'Miss AI' will receive a $5,000 cash prize, promotion on the Fanvue platform, a mentorship program valued at $3,000, and PR support worth over $5,000.
Entries for the pageant were accepted starting from April 14, and the winners will be announced on May 10, followed by an online awards ceremony later in the month.
The judging panel includes four members, two of which are AI-generated judges with significant social media followings. The other two are humans: Andrew Bloch, an entrepreneur and PR adviser, and Sally-Ann Fawcett, a beauty pageant expert and author.
