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WWDC 2026: All you need to know about Apple's new child safety features

At the WWDC 2025, Apple previewed new child safety features, including a simpler setup experience with a recommended set of essential apps, Ask to Browse, Time Allowances, and a redesigned Screen Time.
Last Updated : 09 June 2026, 11:06 IST
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Quick summary - click for full details
Concise summary of key highlights

WWDC 2026: All you need to know about Apple's new child safety features

In one line
Apple unveils new child safety features in iOS 27, iPadOS 27, watchOS 27, and macOS 27 for safer digital experiences.
Key points
Child account setup
iOS 27 introduces guided on-screen setup for child accounts, applying age-based safeguards like restricted adult content and App Store access.
Content access control
Parents can choose essential apps, curated sets, or hand-pick apps for their child, with optional 'Ask to Buy' permissions for in-app purchases.
Communication safety
Automatic blurring of nudity in Messages and FaceTime for under-18s, with new features to block gore or violent content in shared media.
Time allowances and schedules
Parents can set screen time limits for entertainment, games, and social media, with daily schedules to manage app access during school hours.
Redesigned Screen Time UI
Enhanced Screen Time dashboard provides detailed insights into app usage, with instant alerts for passcode changes and easy in-moment adjustments.
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.
Child account setup on an iPhone.

Child account setup on an iPhone.

Credit: Apple

Apple Child safety feature: Time Allowance

Apple Child safety feature: Time Allowance

Credit: Apple

New Screen time UI.

New Screen time UI.

Credit: Apple

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Published 09 June 2026, 11:06 IST
TechnologyTechnology NewsAppleDH TechiPhoneMacbookiPadChild Safety

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