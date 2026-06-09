WWDC 2026: All you need to know about Apple's new child safety features

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Apple unveils new child safety features in iOS 27, iPadOS 27, watchOS 27, and macOS 27 for safer digital experiences.
Key points
• Child account setup
iOS 27 introduces guided on-screen setup for child accounts, applying age-based safeguards like restricted adult content and App Store access.
• Content access control
Parents can choose essential apps, curated sets, or hand-pick apps for their child, with optional 'Ask to Buy' permissions for in-app purchases.
• Communication safety
Automatic blurring of nudity in Messages and FaceTime for under-18s, with new features to block gore or violent content in shared media.
• Time allowances and schedules
Parents can set screen time limits for entertainment, games, and social media, with daily schedules to manage app access during school hours.
• Redesigned Screen Time UI
Enhanced Screen Time dashboard provides detailed insights into app usage, with instant alerts for passcode changes and easy in-moment adjustments.
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.
Child account setup on an iPhone.
Apple Child safety feature: Time Allowance
Published 09 June 2026, 11:06 IST