Hometechnology

Elon Musk's X back after experiencing brief outages

Downdetector, which tracks issues experienced by websites, reported a spike in user complaints of X being down on Thursday afternoon.
Last Updated 19 October 2023, 08:59 IST

Microblogging platform X, formerly Twitter, is back after experiencing brief outages. Earlier, several users reported that the site is unresponsive.

Downdetector, which tracks issues experienced by websites, reported a spike in user complaints of X being down on Thursday afternoon, at around 2 pm IST.

A screenshot showing the spike in reports of X being down.

Credit: Downdetector.in

This comes a day after it was reported that Musk's platform was planning on charging users a $1 annual fee to access basic features.

Labelled "Not A Bot", the subscription model aims at charging users for likes, reposts, bookmarking posts on the web version of the platform, and quoting other accounts' posts.

X noted that the purpose of adding this subscription model is to combat spammers and bots, and observing that pricing will be different in different countries, based on the rate of exchange.

