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X hit by major global outage; thousands of users affected

According to outage tracking website Downdetector, reports of the platform being inaccessible began spiking shortly after 8 pm IST.
Last Updated : 18 March 2026, 16:24 IST
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Published 18 March 2026, 16:24 IST
India NewsTechnologyoutagex

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