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X platform suffers service outage in global regions

Elon Musk-owned social media platform is still facing service in major cities across the US.
Last Updated : 26 March 2026, 08:16 IST
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X platform down in the US.

X platform down in the US.

Credit: Downdetector

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Published 26 March 2026, 08:16 IST
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