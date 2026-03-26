<p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/technology/it-rules-2021-x-geo-blocks-porn-content-in-india-after-govt-heat-3918781">X platform (formerly Twitter)</a> has suffered service outage worlwide.</p><p>As per Downdetector, X platform is down in several regions including the US, Europe and other global regions.</p><p>Users are facing issues logging in to X platforms, while others are unable to post or see any news posts on the social media website.</p> .<p>However, in India, after brief outage, the services on the X platform is returning to normalcy.</p>