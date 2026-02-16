<p>Elon Musk-owned X platform (formerly Twitter) has suffered a service outage worldwide including in America, Europe and in India too.</p><p>As per the downdetector, X platform is down in several cities, including Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata and more.</p>.<p><em>Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tag/dh-tech?_ga=2.210580691.73733284.1595225125-1706599323.1592232366">DH Tech</a>.</em></p>