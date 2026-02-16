Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Hometechnology

X platform suffers global service outage

As per the downdetector, X platform is down in several cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad and more.
Last Updated : 16 February 2026, 13:57 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
Downdetector heatmap showing X platform outage in India.

Downdetector heatmap showing X platform outage in India.

Credit: Downdetector website

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 16 February 2026, 13:57 IST
TechnologyTechnology NewsTwitterDH TechService OutageX Platform

Follow us on :

Follow Us