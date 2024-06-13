Xiaomi 14 CIVI with Leica camera system launched in India

Xiaomi unveiled the much-awaited premium camera-centric Xiaomi 14 CIVI series phone in India.

The new Xiaomi 14 CIVI sports a 6.55-inch 1.5K(2750 x 1236p) OLED display. It supports dynamic 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+, Dolby Vision and offers up to 3,000 nits peak brightness. The display is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 shield.

Also, it features dual-SIM slots, an in-display fingerprint sensor, a type-C USB port and an infrared sensor to control Internet-of-Things (IoT) gadgets at home.

Inside, it houses Qualcomm's latest 4nm class octa-core silicon-- Snapdragon 8s Gen 3- with Adreno 735 Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), 8GB / 12GB LPPDDR5x RAM, 256GB / 512GB UFS 4.0 storage, Android 14-based Xiaomi HyperOS and a 4,700mAh battery with 67W fast charger.