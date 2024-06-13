Xiaomi 14 CIVI with Leica camera system launched in India

Xiaomi unveiled the much-awaited premium camera-centric Xiaomi 14 CIVI series phone in India.
The new Xiaomi 14 CIVI sports a 6.55-inch 1.5K(2750 x 1236p) OLED display. It supports dynamic 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+, Dolby Vision and offers up to 3,000 nits peak brightness. The display is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 shield.
Also, it features dual-SIM slots, an in-display fingerprint sensor, a type-C USB port and an infrared sensor to control Internet-of-Things (IoT) gadgets at home.
Inside, it houses Qualcomm's latest 4nm class octa-core silicon-- Snapdragon 8s Gen 3- with Adreno 735 Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), 8GB / 12GB LPPDDR5x RAM, 256GB / 512GB UFS 4.0 storage, Android 14-based Xiaomi HyperOS and a 4,700mAh battery with 67W fast charger.
The USP of the new Xiaomi phone is its camera. It boasts Leica camera system with 50MP rear camera (1/ 1.55-inch Light Fusion 800 sensor, f/1.63 aperture, Hyper OIS: Optical Image Stabilisation, Leica Summilux lens) with 12MP 120-degree ultra-wide angle lens (f/2.2, Omnivision OV13B10 sensor) and 50MP 2X telephoto camera (with f/1.98, OIS, Samsung JN1 sensor) with LED flash. It supports up to 4K video recording.
Xiaomi 14 CIVI series.
Photo Credit: Xiaomi
On the front, it houses a dual-camera module-- 32MP camera (with OmniVision Samsung S5K3D2 78-degree Field-of-View, f/2.0) and 32MP (with Samsung S5K3D2 100-degree Field-of-View, f/2.4) with quad soft LEDs. It also supports 4K video recording.
The company is offering the device in three colours -- cruise blue dual-slice edition, matcha green nano-tech vegan leather edition, and shadow black classic matte edition.
It should be noted that the match green, which comes with the vegan leather back panel is made of 64 per cent bio-based carbon material derived from sustainable sources. Also, the texture on the back panel features a unique parquet pattern, this makes every single unit of Xiaomi 14 CIVI matcha green colour variant one-of-a-kind.
The cruise blue and shadow black variants boast super smooth anti-glare glass with a sophisticated matte effect, which repels sweat-induced fingerprint smudges.
The new Xiaomi 14 CIVI comes in two variants--8GB RAM + 256GB storage and 12GB RAM + 512GB storage-- for Rs 39,999 and Rs 44,999, respectively.
Xiaomi 14 CIVI vs competition
The new premium Android phone will be up against Nothing Phone 2, OnePlus 12R (review), Google Pixel 8a, and Galaxy A55 5G (review), among others.
