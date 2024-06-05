Xiaomi 14 review: Solid premium phone with amazing camera

Since its debut in India in 2014, Xiaomi has dominated the mid-range and budget phone categories. Though it has launched feature-rich flagship phones, the company could only find little traction than anticipated in the subcontinent.

Now, as the company celebrates its 10th anniversary in 2024, Xiaomi is making a renewed attempt to capture the premium segment. It has introduced the standard variant Xiaomi 14 (Rs 69,999) and a top-end Xiaomi 14 Ultra (Rs 99,999), the company's most expensive phones to date.

I used the Xiaomi 14 for close to a couple of weeks and here are my thoughts on the premium Android phone.

Design, build quality and display

Xiaomi 14 is a solid block of phone. It has a flat rail around the display with smooth curved corners. It is made of premium aluminium.

On the back, it has a glossy panel with a minimalistic design. It has a big square camera module with three 50MP sensors and LED flash at the top left corner. And the in same line at the bottom, it has Xiaomi branding. The rest of the area is plain.