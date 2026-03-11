<p>Xiaomi on Wednesday (March 11) unveiled the new Xiaomi 17 series in India.</p><p>The new Android flagship device comes in two variants-- a<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/technology/mwc-2026-xiaomi-launches-xiaomi-17-17-ultra-with-leica-camera-system-3918530"> standard Xiaomi 17 and a top-end Xiaomi 17 Ultra</a>.</p><p>The regular Xiaomi 17 sports a 6.3-inch 1.5K (2656 x 1220p) M10 12-bit OLED 20:9 LTPO display, 1-120Hz variable refresh rate, up to 3500 nits peak brightness, HDR10+, Dolby Vision, Xiaomi Shield Glass protection and IP68 water-and-dust-resistant rating.</p><p>It supports dual-SIM slots, a USB Type-C port, stereo speakers tuned with Dolby Atmos, four microphones, infrared sensor and an in-display ultrasonic fingerprint.</p>.Google Translate gets new feature to pin up to ten languages .<p>The device is powered by 3nm class Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite octa-core with Adreno 840 GPU, Android 16-based Xiaomi HyperOS 3.0, 12GB LPPDDR5x RAM with 256GB / 512GB UFS 4.1 storage, and a 6330mAh Xiaomi Surge battery with 100W HyperCharge and a 50W wireless HyperCharge.</p><p>It boasts a triple-camera module-- main Leica 50MP camera (with 1/1.31-inch Light Fusion 950 sensor, f/1.67 aperture, Hyper OIS: Optical Image Stabilisation, Leica Summilux lens) + 50MP 102-degree Leica ultra-wide angle lens (with f/2.4) + 50MP Leica 60mm floating telephoto camera ( f/2.0 aperture, OIS, 8K video recording) with LED flash on the back.</p> .<p>On the front, it features a 50MP front camera (with f/2.2 aperture, 4K 60 fps video recording).</p><p>The flagship Xiaomi 17 Ultra sports a 6.9-inch 2K (2608 x 1200p) M10 12-bit OLED LTPO display, 1-120Hz variable refresh rate, up to 3500nits peak brightness, HDR10+, Dolby Vision, Xiaomi Shield Glass 3.0 protection and IP68 water-and-dust-resistant rating.</p><p>It comes with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, Adreno 840 GPU, Android 16-based Xiaomi HyperOS 3.0, 16GB LPPDDR5x RAM with 512GB / 1TB UFS 4.1 storage, and a 6,000mAh battery with 90W wired fast charging and a 50W wireless charging capability.</p>.<p>It features a quad-camera module-- main 50MP Leica camera (with 1-inch Light Fusion 1050L sensor 14EV native dynamic range, f/1.67 ultra-large aperture, 1G+6P Aspherical High-Transparency Lens Group, OIS) + 50MP Leica Ultra Wide Angle camera (with 115-degree ultra-wide viewing angle lens, 5cm super macro, f/2.2 ultra-large aperture) + Leica 200MP 75-100mm telephoto camera (with ƒ/2.39-2.96, OIS, Samsung HPE image sensor, supports 30cm macro photography) + 50MP (, ƒ/2.2, 90-degree FOV, 21mm equivalent focal length) with LED flash, 8K video recording capability.</p><p>Interesting thing to note is the 1-inch LOFIC main camera sensor. It is designed to deliver exceptional dynamic range and image clarity. </p><p>Traditional smartphone cameras often struggle in scenes with extreme contrast, such as sunsets, night cityscapes, or indoor environments with bright highlights and deep shadows. In these situations, cameras typically have to choose between preserving highlight detail or capturing shadow information. With LOFIC technology, Xiaomi 17 Ultra can capture both with remarkable precision, helping users capture scenes across lighting conditions, from bright daylight to moments that truly rule the night, while preserving the full depth and detail of every frame.</p><p>LOFIC technology dramatically increases the sensor’s full-well capacity, allowing it to capture bright highlights and deep shadows simultaneously without sacrificing detail. The result is one of the widest dynamic ranges ever achieved on a smartphone, producing images that more closely reflect how the human eye perceives light.</p><p>Complementing the main camera is a Leica 200MP telephoto system featuring a 75–100mm mechanical optical zoom. The system introduces continuous, stepless optical zoom, allowing photographers to adjust focal length smoothly rather than switching between fixed zoom levels. This provides greater flexibility when framing portraits, capturing street scenes from a distance, or zooming in on faraway subjects such as wildlife, architecture, or live events.</p><p>Built to Leica APO optical standards, the system minimises chromatic aberration and preserves clarity across the zoom range.</p><p>The Xiaomi 17 Ultra will be available starting at an effective price of Rs 1,29,999, including up to Rs 10,000 instant discount on SBI Credit Cards and Credit Card EMI plans. As part of the Early Bird offer from 13th to 17th March, customers purchasing the Xiaomi 17 Ultra will receive the Xiaomi 17 Ultra Photography Kit Pro worth Rs 19,999 at no additional cost.</p><p>The Xiaomi 17 starts at Rs 89,999. With launch offer, customers can get 512GB variant for the price of the 256GB variant. During the Early Bird period, customers can also receive a Free Phone Damage Protection Plan worth Rs 9,999.</p>