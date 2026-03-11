Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Hometechnology

Xiaomi 17, 17 Ultra with Leica camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite series launched in India

Xiaomi 17 series is expected to get four years of Android OS updates and security patches against cyber threats up 2032.
Last Updated : 11 March 2026, 08:41 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
Xiaomi 17 and 17 Ultra.

Xiaomi 17 and 17 Ultra.

Credit: Xiaomi

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 11 March 2026, 08:41 IST
TechnologyTechnology NewsDH TechAndroidsmartphonesXiaomiAndroid Update

Follow us on :

Follow Us