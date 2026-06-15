Xiaomi 17T review: Feature-rich premium phone with brilliant Leica camera

Specifications:

Display : 6.59-inch full HD display with 3,500nits peak brightness, 120Hz refresh rate, pixel density of 460 ppi (pixels per inch), TÜV Rheinland certifications for low blue light, and is said to be flicker-free and circadian-friendly | Durability: Screen is protected by Corning's Gorilla Glass 7i shield with a secondary layer of screen guard, IP68 water-and-dust resistant rating, and a free silicon case| Processor: 4nm class MediaTek Dimensity 8500-Ultra, Mali-G720 MC8 GPU, NPU 880| RAM + Storage: 12GB LPDDR5X RAM, 256GB/512GB storage (UFS 4.1) | Battery: 6500mAh silicon-carbon battery with 67W HyperCharge capability.| AI features: AI Writing, AI Speech Recognition, AI Interpreter, AI Search, AI Dynamic Wallpapers, AI Creativity Assistant, Circle to Search with Google Gemini and more. | Main Camera: Leica VARIO-SUMMILUX 1:1.7-3.0/15-115 ASPH system featuring-- main 23mm 50MP camera (with 1/1.55-inch Light Fusion 800 sensor, f/1.7 aperture, 2.0µm 4-in-1 Super Pixel, OIS: Optical Image Stabilisation) with 12MP ultra-wide-angle camera (120-degree field-of-view, f/2.2, 15mm focal length) and 50MP 5x periscope telephoto (f/3.0, OIS, Leica Summilux optical lens) with LED flash on the back. It can record 4K videos at 60 frames per second (fps)| Front camera: 32MP camera with 4K (@ 3fps) video recording capability| Notable features: in-screen fingerprint sensor, AI face unlock, dual-SIM slots, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 6.0, NFC and double stereo speakers with a Dolby Atmos sound system | Price: Starts at Rs 59,999.