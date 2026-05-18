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Xiaomi to globally unveil the 17T series smartphones on May 28, featuring premium specs and two variants.
Key points
• Global launch date
The Xiaomi 17T series will make its global debut on May 28, following the launch of the premium Xiaomi 17 series.
• Two variants announced
The 17T series includes the standard 17T and the higher-end 17T Pro, each with distinct specifications.
• 17T standard specs
The standard 17T features a 6.59-inch 120Hz display, MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Ultra chipset, 12GB RAM, triple cameras, and a 6,500mAh battery with 67W fast charging.
• 17T Pro premium features
The 17T Pro offers a 6.83-inch 144Hz display, MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset, 7,000mAh battery with 100W wired and 50W wireless charging, and the same camera setup.
• India market expansion
The 17T series is expected in India alongside the Redmi Turbo 5, which boasts a 7,560mAh battery with 100W wired charging.
Key statistics
144Hz
Display refresh rate for 17T Pro
7,000mAh
Battery capacity of 17T Pro
May 28
Global launch date for 17T series
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.
Credit: Redmi India/ Amazon India
Published 18 May 2026, 15:33 IST