Xiaomi to globally unveil the 17T series smartphones on May 28, featuring premium specs and two variants.

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Key points

• Global launch date The Xiaomi 17T series will make its global debut on May 28, following the launch of the premium Xiaomi 17 series.

• Two variants announced The 17T series includes the standard 17T and the higher-end 17T Pro, each with distinct specifications.

• 17T standard specs The standard 17T features a 6.59-inch 120Hz display, MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Ultra chipset, 12GB RAM, triple cameras, and a 6,500mAh battery with 67W fast charging.

• 17T Pro premium features The 17T Pro offers a 6.83-inch 144Hz display, MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset, 7,000mAh battery with 100W wired and 50W wireless charging, and the same camera setup.