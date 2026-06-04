Xiaomi 17T with advanced Leica camera system launched in India

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Xiaomi launches the premium Xiaomi 17T series in India with advanced Leica camera system and cutting-edge features.
Key points
• Premium display specs
The Xiaomi 17T features a 6.59-inch full HD display with 3,500 nits peak brightness, 120Hz refresh rate, and Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection.
• Advanced camera system
The device boasts a Leica VARIO-SUMMILUX triple-camera setup, including a 50MP main camera, 12MP ultra-wide, and 50MP 5x periscope telephoto lens.
• Powerful performance
Powered by a 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 8500-Ultra chipset, 12GB LPDDR5X RAM, and a 6,500mAh silicon-carbon battery with 67W HyperCharge.
• AI and software features
Runs Android 16-based HyperOS 16 with generative AI tools like AI Writing, AI Interpreter, and Circle to Search with Google Gemini.
• Competitive pricing
Available in two variants priced at Rs 59,999 (12GB+256GB) and Rs 64,999 (12GB+512GB).
Key statistics
3,500 nits
Display brightness
67W HyperCharge
Charging speed
256GB and 512GB
Storage options
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.
Published 04 June 2026, 08:07 IST