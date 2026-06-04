Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Hometechnology

Xiaomi 17T with advanced Leica camera system launched in India

It also supports several generative Artificial Intelligence features including-- AI Writing, AI Speech Recognition, AI Interpreter, AI Search, AI Dynamic Wallpapers, AI Creativity Assistant, Circle to Search with Google Gemini and more.
Last Updated : 04 June 2026, 08:07 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
Quick summary - click for full details
Concise summary of key highlights

Xiaomi 17T with advanced Leica camera system launched in India

In one line
Xiaomi launches the premium Xiaomi 17T series in India with advanced Leica camera system and cutting-edge features.
Key points
Premium display specs
The Xiaomi 17T features a 6.59-inch full HD display with 3,500 nits peak brightness, 120Hz refresh rate, and Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection.
Advanced camera system
The device boasts a Leica VARIO-SUMMILUX triple-camera setup, including a 50MP main camera, 12MP ultra-wide, and 50MP 5x periscope telephoto lens.
Powerful performance
Powered by a 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 8500-Ultra chipset, 12GB LPDDR5X RAM, and a 6,500mAh silicon-carbon battery with 67W HyperCharge.
AI and software features
Runs Android 16-based HyperOS 16 with generative AI tools like AI Writing, AI Interpreter, and Circle to Search with Google Gemini.
Competitive pricing
Available in two variants priced at Rs 59,999 (12GB+256GB) and Rs 64,999 (12GB+512GB).
Key statistics
3,500 nits
Display brightness
6,500mAh
Battery capacity
67W HyperCharge
Charging speed
256GB and 512GB
Storage options
June 4
Launch date
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.
Xiaomi 17T series.

Xiaomi 17T series.

Credit: Xiaomi

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 04 June 2026, 08:07 IST
TechnologyTechnology NewsGoogleDH TechAndroidGenerative AIAIsmartphonessmartphoneXiaomiAndroid phoneLeica Camera AGLeicaMediaTekGen AIAndroid Apps

Follow us on :

Follow Us