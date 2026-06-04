Xiaomi 17T with advanced Leica camera system launched in India

Xiaomi launches the premium Xiaomi 17T series in India with advanced Leica camera system and cutting-edge features.

In one line

Key points

• Premium display specs The Xiaomi 17T features a 6.59-inch full HD display with 3,500 nits peak brightness, 120Hz refresh rate, and Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection.

• Advanced camera system The device boasts a Leica VARIO-SUMMILUX triple-camera setup, including a 50MP main camera, 12MP ultra-wide, and 50MP 5x periscope telephoto lens.

• Powerful performance Powered by a 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 8500-Ultra chipset, 12GB LPDDR5X RAM, and a 6,500mAh silicon-carbon battery with 67W HyperCharge.

• AI and software features Runs Android 16-based HyperOS 16 with generative AI tools like AI Writing, AI Interpreter, and Circle to Search with Google Gemini.