Xiaomi launches Fan Festival 2026 in India with heavy discounts on phones, TVs, and tablets.

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Key points

• Discounted smartphones Xiaomi and Redmi phones are available at up to 24% discounts during the Fan Festival, including models like Redmi A5, Redmi 15C 5G, and Xiaomi 17 Ultra.

• Budget tablets on sale Redmi Pad 2, Pad 2 Pro, and Xiaomi Pad 8 are offered at reduced prices, with the Pad 2 starting at Rs 16,999.

• Smart TV deals Xiaomi’s Smart TV A, QLED TV A Pro, and 4K TV series are available at discounts up to 8%, including 55-inch models for Rs 33,999.

• Supply constraints impact prices Rising RAM and storage chipset costs, driven by AI data center demand, have led to higher handset prices, making discounts more attractive.