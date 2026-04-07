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Xiaomi launches Fan Festival 2026 in India with heavy discounts on phones, TVs, and tablets.
Key points
• Discounted smartphones
Xiaomi and Redmi phones are available at up to 24% discounts during the Fan Festival, including models like Redmi A5, Redmi 15C 5G, and Xiaomi 17 Ultra.
• Budget tablets on sale
Redmi Pad 2, Pad 2 Pro, and Xiaomi Pad 8 are offered at reduced prices, with the Pad 2 starting at Rs 16,999.
• Smart TV deals
Xiaomi’s Smart TV A, QLED TV A Pro, and 4K TV series are available at discounts up to 8%, including 55-inch models for Rs 33,999.
• Supply constraints impact prices
Rising RAM and storage chipset costs, driven by AI data center demand, have led to higher handset prices, making discounts more attractive.
• Multi-platform availability
The festival offers run until April 15, 2026, across Xiaomi’s official store, retail outlets, and major e-commerce platforms.
Key statistics
Rs 7,299 (MRP: Rs 8,999)
Redmi A5 discount
Rs 1,29,999 (MRP: Rs 1,69,999)
Xiaomi 17 Ultra discount
April 6-15, 2026
Festival duration
Rs 16,999 (MRP: Rs 17,999)
Redmi Pad 2 discount
Rs 33,999 (MRP: Rs 35,999)
Xiaomi 4K TV 55-inch discount
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.
Published 07 April 2026, 06:59 IST