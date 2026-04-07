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Xiaomi kicks off Fan Festival with big discounts on Redmi phones, Smart TVs and more

The 2026 edition of the Xiaomi Fan Festival (April 6-15) is an opportune time to get feature-rich Xiaomi and Redmi phones at discounted rates.
Last Updated : 07 April 2026, 06:59 IST
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Concise summary of key highlights

Xiaomi kicks off Fan Festival with big discounts on Redmi phones, Smart TVs and more

In one line
Xiaomi launches Fan Festival 2026 in India with heavy discounts on phones, TVs, and tablets.
Key points
Discounted smartphones
Xiaomi and Redmi phones are available at up to 24% discounts during the Fan Festival, including models like Redmi A5, Redmi 15C 5G, and Xiaomi 17 Ultra.
Budget tablets on sale
Redmi Pad 2, Pad 2 Pro, and Xiaomi Pad 8 are offered at reduced prices, with the Pad 2 starting at Rs 16,999.
Smart TV deals
Xiaomi’s Smart TV A, QLED TV A Pro, and 4K TV series are available at discounts up to 8%, including 55-inch models for Rs 33,999.
Supply constraints impact prices
Rising RAM and storage chipset costs, driven by AI data center demand, have led to higher handset prices, making discounts more attractive.
Multi-platform availability
The festival offers run until April 15, 2026, across Xiaomi’s official store, retail outlets, and major e-commerce platforms.
Key statistics
Rs 7,299 (MRP: Rs 8,999)
Redmi A5 discount
Rs 1,29,999 (MRP: Rs 1,69,999)
Xiaomi 17 Ultra discount
April 6-15, 2026
Festival duration
Rs 16,999 (MRP: Rs 17,999)
Redmi Pad 2 discount
Rs 33,999 (MRP: Rs 35,999)
Xiaomi 4K TV 55-inch discount
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.
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Published 07 April 2026, 06:59 IST
TechnologyTechnology NewsDH TechsmartphonessmartphoneXiaomiAndroid TabletAndroid phoneTabletssmart TVsAndroid TVRedmi Phone

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