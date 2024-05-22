Xiaomi latest teaser hints at new 'Civi' series phone launch

It is widely reported that Xiaomi may bring the Civi 4 Pro series, which was unveiled in March in China.

The Civi 4 Pro features a 6.55-inch 1.5K OLED display with an in-screen fingerprint sensor and supports a 120Hz refresh rate.

It houses a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor, Android 14-based HyperOS, 12GB RAM, up to 512GB storage and a 4,700mAh battery with 67W charging speed capability.

Xiaomi phone also boasts Leica-powered triple-camera module--- main 50MP + 50MP telephoto sensor+ 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens with LED flash on the back. It comes with 32MP front camera for selfies and video calling.

The upcoming phone is likely to be priced at around Rs 50,000. It will be competing with the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE series, OnePlus 12R, Nothing Phone 2, iPhone 14 and the latest Pixel 8a series.