Xiaomi latest teaser hints at new 'Civi' series phone launch

Last month, Xiaomi introduced the Xiaomi 14 series, the company's most expensive phone in India. Now, it is all geared up to introduce the all-new premium 'Civi' series mobile.
Xiaomi released a video teaser on its official X (formerly known as Twitter) handle. In an apparent dig at Apple, it recreated iPad Pro's 'Crush!' ad. It showed a studio room full of neatly stacked musical instruments and stress balls. Unlike Apple, which crushed them under a hydraulic press, Xiaomi stopped it mid-way, left the articles to stay in their place and ended the video with the message "Cinematic Vision Coming Soon".
By highlighting the first two letters of the 'Ci'nematic and 'Vi'sion in red colour (shown below), the company has hinted that it plans to launch the new 'Civi' series phones which are a really popular camera-centric Xiaomi phone in China that are soon headed to India.
Xiaomi teaser hints at new Civi series phone launch in India.
Photo Credit: Xiaomi India/X
#CinematicVision - Coming Soon! pic.twitter.com/Exnu9If9Da— Xiaomi India (@XiaomiIndia) May 21, 2024
It is widely reported that Xiaomi may bring the Civi 4 Pro series, which was unveiled in March in China.
The Civi 4 Pro features a 6.55-inch 1.5K OLED display with an in-screen fingerprint sensor and supports a 120Hz refresh rate.
It houses a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor, Android 14-based HyperOS, 12GB RAM, up to 512GB storage and a 4,700mAh battery with 67W charging speed capability.
Xiaomi phone also boasts Leica-powered triple-camera module--- main 50MP + 50MP telephoto sensor+ 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens with LED flash on the back. It comes with 32MP front camera for selfies and video calling.
The upcoming phone is likely to be priced at around Rs 50,000. It will be competing with the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE series, OnePlus 12R, Nothing Phone 2, iPhone 14 and the latest Pixel 8a series.
