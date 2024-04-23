Xiaomi launches Robot Vacuum S10, handheld streamer and more

As advertised, Xiaomi on Tuesday (April 23) unveiled four new lines of gadgets at the 2024 Smarter Living & More event.

It showcased the new generation Robot Vacuum S10 cleaner series. It boasts advanced laser navigation technology and multiple sensors for precise positioning and accurate distance measurements, to minimise collision and getting stuck. It can scan in all 360-degree angles to meticulously map the home and efficiently navigate around obstacles such as chairs, tables, sofas and the staircase within the eight-meter scanning range.

The new Xiaomi vacuum cleaner has a maximum suction power of 4000Pa to remove the dry dust on the surface. It supports four adjustable suction modes—Silent, Standard, Strong, and Turbo. It also has A floating roller brush to improve dirt removal efficiency, and the 300ml dust box ensures effective dirt collection.