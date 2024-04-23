Xiaomi launches Robot Vacuum S10, handheld streamer and more

As advertised, Xiaomi on Tuesday (April 23) unveiled four new lines of gadgets at the 2024 Smarter Living & More event.
It showcased the new generation Robot Vacuum S10 cleaner series. It boasts advanced laser navigation technology and multiple sensors for precise positioning and accurate distance measurements, to minimise collision and getting stuck. It can scan in all 360-degree angles to meticulously map the home and efficiently navigate around obstacles such as chairs, tables, sofas and the staircase within the eight-meter scanning range.
The new Xiaomi vacuum cleaner has a maximum suction power of 4000Pa to remove the dry dust on the surface. It supports four adjustable suction modes—Silent, Standard, Strong, and Turbo. It also has A floating roller brush to improve dirt removal efficiency, and the 300ml dust box ensures effective dirt collection.
Robot Vacuum Cleaner S10 series.
Photo Credit: Xiaomi India
Additionally, it supports two mopping path options—Zigzag and Y-shaped—to maximize cleaning efficiency, and effectively remove floor stains. It costs Rs 19,999.
Xiaomi for the first time is foraying into the new product category 'garment care' with the launch of a handheld garment steamer.
It comes in a lightweight and compact form factor. It weighs just 775 grams and comes in a foldable design, which makes it easy to carry around in a backpack or suitcase.
Xiaomi Handheld Garment Steamer.
Photo Credit: Xiaomi
With powerful 1300W continuous steam capability, it promises to effectively remove wrinkles on the clothes.
It comes with a dual-heat ironing plate, made of thermostatic aluminium die-casting. This provides even heat distribution for consistent steaming on various fabrics. It supports a rapid 26-second preheating time to steam the garment in a quick time.
This steamer offers a convenient steam mode with a stea rate of 16–24 g/min, ensuring thorough and wrinkle-free results. With full water capacity(160ml), users can steam iron at least three or four full-sleeve shirts.
Also, it features a dry ironing mode, allowing users to effortlessly iron clothes without pressing the steam button—ideal for removing wrinkles, shaping dry clothes, and drying damp garments. It costs Rs 2,299.
Xiaomi also unveiled a new Redmi Pad SE. It sports an 11.0-inch full HD screen with 90Hz AdaptiveSync refresh rate.
The new Redmi Pad SE.
Photo Credit: Xiaomi India
It comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 octa-core processor with Android-based MIUI 14 OS, 4GB/6GB/8GB RAM and 128GB storage, 8MP camera on the back, a 5MP front camera and an 8,000mAh battery.
The company is offering the new Android tablet in three colours--graphite grey, mint green and lavender purple. It will be available in three configurations-- 4GB RAM + 128GB storage, 6GB RAM + 128GB storage and 8GB RAM + 128GB storage-- for Rs 12,999, Rs 13,999 and Rs 14,999, respectively. For a limited time, customers with ICICI bank card can claim Rs 1,000 discount on the device.
The new Redmi Buds 5A features an in-ear design and comes with IPX4 rating. It can survive moderate rain and sweating.
It houses 12nnm dynamic drivers to deliver clear crisp audio. It also boasts an Active Noise Cancellation feature that can block the outside noise up to 25dB (decibels).
Redmi Buds 5A series.
Photo Credit: Xiaomi India
It also supports Transparency mode to speak to the person without having to remove the earbuds. For noise-free calls, it comes with Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENC) to deliver crystal-clear communication even in noisy environments.
With a full charge, it can last up to 30 hours of total playtime with ANC off. With ANC On, it can deliver up to 23 hours of battery life. It also supports fast charging capabilities. With just 10 minutes of charging, it can last for 90 minutes. It costs Rs 1,499.
