Xiaomi launches Smart TV X, X Pro QLED series, Redmi Watch 5 Active and more

Xiaomi unveiled new line of premium smart TVs along with Internet-of-Things (IoT) devices in India.

The company launched two television variants -- Smart TV X and X Pro QLED.

The top-end Xiaomi X Pro QLED comes in three models-- 43-inch, 55-inch, and 65-inch. They boast a high-quality 4K QLED display panel, which promises an immersive viewing experience.

It comes with the new Vivid Picture Engine 2 technology to offer true-to-life colours on the screen and Dolby Vision further enhances brightness, contrast, and colour accuracy.