Xiaomi launches Smart TV X, X Pro QLED series, Redmi Watch 5 Active and more

Xiaomi unveiled new line of premium smart TVs along with Internet-of-Things (IoT) devices in India.
The company launched two television variants -- Smart TV X and X Pro QLED.
The top-end Xiaomi X Pro QLED comes in three models-- 43-inch, 55-inch, and 65-inch. They boast a high-quality 4K QLED display panel, which promises an immersive viewing experience.
It comes with the new Vivid Picture Engine 2 technology to offer true-to-life colours on the screen and Dolby Vision further enhances brightness, contrast, and colour accuracy.
The TV flaunts an elegant metallic bezel-less design and houses powerful 30W speakers with Dolby Audio, DTS-HD, and DTS: Virtual X technology.
Additionally, the TVs come with Google TV OS, and 32 GB of internal storage, allowing owners to download and install their favourite OTT apps with ease. It also features a built-in Google Assistant that will enable users to control both the TV and other smart home devices with voice commands.
Xiaomi X Pro QLED TV series.
Credit: Xiaomi India
Further, the Chromecast enables easy content syncing from smartphones and tablets. The X Pro QLED TVs--43-inch, 55-inch, and 65-inch-- are priced at Rs 29,999, Rs 44,999 and Rs 62,999, respectively.
The standard Xiaomi Smart TV X series comes with a 4K HDR display, Dolby Vision and HDR 10 technologies. It also features a premium metallic bezel-less design with 30W Dolby Audio to deliver immersive sound quality. It is available in 43-inch, 50-inch and 55-inch-- for Rs 24,999, Rs 31,999 and Rs 35,999, respectively.
Xiaomi Smart TV X series.
Credit: Xiaomi India
Additionally, both the TV Series come equipped with the intuitive PatchWall interface and Xiaomi TV+.
Xiaomi's latest Redmi Watch 5 Active flaunts a stylish design with a durable stainless metal zinc alloy case. It also comes with an IPX8 splash-and-sweat-resistant rating.
It has a 2.0-inch display and supports more than 200 unique customisable watch faces. It runs on HyperOS with smooth and intuitive user interface.
Redmi Watch 5 Active series.
Credit: Xiaomi India
It can track 140 plus sports activities and offer comprehensive workout analysis and performance statistics, helping users track their fitness goals. It can even monitor heart rate and sleep patterns. It costs Rs 2,799.
Besides the new smart TVs and the smart watch, Xiaomi also introduced Pocket Power Bank Pro and Power Bank 4i.
The Pocket Power Bank Pro comes with a 10,000mAh capacity in a small form factor.
It offers multi-port access and two-way fast charging capabilities.
The Xiaomi Power Bank 4i can charge three devices simultaneously. It also boasts a high-density 20,000mAh lithium-ion battery and supports two-way fast charging.
Xiaomi Pocket Bank Pro (left) and the Power Bank 4i (right).
Credit: Xiaomi India
Both the power banks come with a 12-layer protection system and support 33W sonic charging, Power Delivery, and Quick Charge 3.0 technology.
The Pocket Power Bank Pro costs Rs 1,799 and the Power Bank 4i is priced Rs 2,199.
