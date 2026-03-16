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Xiaomi Pad 8 review: Versatile mid-range Android tablet

Though it retains most of the design elements of the predecessor, it comes with a more efficient and powerful Qualcomm chipset and delivers longer battery life and faster charging capability.
Last Updated : 16 March 2026, 01:30 IST
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Xiaomi Pad 8.

Xiaomi Pad 8.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Xiaomi Pad 8.

Xiaomi Pad 8.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Xiaomi Pad 8.

Xiaomi Pad 8.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Xiaomi Pad 8.

Xiaomi Pad 8.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Xiaomi Pad 8.

Xiaomi Pad 8.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Xiaomi Pad 8.

Xiaomi Pad 8.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

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Published 16 March 2026, 01:30 IST
TechnologyTechnology NewsDH TechAndroidXiaomiQualcommAndroid TabletTablet Review

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