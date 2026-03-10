Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Hometechnology

Xiaomi Pad 8 with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 launched in India

Xiaomi's premium tablet is guaranteed to get four years of Android OS updates and six years of security patches for emerging cyber threats up to 2032.
Last Updated : 10 March 2026, 10:24 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
Xiaomi Pad 8 series.

Xiaomi Pad 8 series.

Credit: Xiaomi

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 10 March 2026, 10:24 IST
TechnologyTechnology NewsDH TechAndroidXiaomiTabletAndroid Tablet

Follow us on :

Follow Us