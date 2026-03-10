<p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/technology/xiaomi-unveils-premium-x-pro-75-series-qled-4k-google-tv-in-india-3904419">Xiaomi</a> on Tuesday (March 10) unveiled the new line of premium Android tablet Pad 8 series in India.</p><p>It sports an 11.2-inch 3.2K (3200×2136p) LCD panel with a 3:2 aspect ratio, 144Hz dynamic refresh rate, supports HDR10, Dolby Vision, TÜV low blue light, and wet-hand touch. There is also a special model with an optional nano-texture display that comes with an anti-reflective coating and promises a better viewing experience.</p><p>It also features an infrared sensor, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, a Type-C USB-C 3.2 (Gen 1) port, Miracast, IPv6 and a fingerprint sensor.</p>.Redmi Pad 2 Pro review: Well-rounded tablet.<p>Inside, it houses a 3nm class 3.21GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 octa-core processor, Adreno GPU, Android 16-based HyperOS 3, 8GB LPDDR5X / 12GB LPDDR5T, 128GB (UFS 3.1)/ 256GB (UFS4.1) storage options and a 9,200mAh battery with 45W fast charging and reverse charging capability.</p><p>The Pad 8 also features a 13MP main camera on the back and an 8MP front camera. They support 4K video recording.</p><p>Xiaomi's premium tablet is guaranteed to get four years of Android OS updates and six years of security patches for emerging cyber threats up to 2032.</p>.<p>The company offers the Focus Pen Pro accessory. The stylus supports over 16,000 pressure levels and less than 1ms ultra-low latency, allowing strokes to appear instantly and feel natural. It also supports rotation, making it the first Android-based pen with this capability and enabling more control when sketching or illustrating.</p><p>With features such as hover functionality, haptic feedback, and a clean buttonless design, the Focus Pen Pro can offer an intuitive experience for sketching concepts, annotating documents, or taking handwritten notes during meetings or classes.</p><p>The Xiaomi Pad 8 starts at Rs 33,999 for the 8GB + 128GB variant, while the 12GB + 256GB variant is priced at Rs 36,999. The Nano Texture variant (12GB + 256GB) is available at Rs 38,999. Xiaomi is also introducing a Creator’s Edition, which bundles the Xiaomi Focus Pen Pro in the box, priced at Rs 41,999 for the standard display variant and Rs 43,999 for the Nano Texture variant.</p><p>Besides the Xiaomi Focus Pen Pro (Rs 5,999), the company offers Pad 8 Cover (Rs 1,499), Pad 8 keyboard (Rs 4,999) and Focus Keyboard (Rs 8,999).</p>.MWC 2026: Xiaomi launches Xiaomi 17, 17 Ultra with Leica camera system.<p><em>Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tag/dh-tech?_ga=2.210580691.73733284.1595225125-1706599323.1592232366">DH Tech</a>.</em></p>