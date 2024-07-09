Xiaomi sets ambitious target of 70 crore device shipments by 2034 in India

As Chinese consumer electronics major Xiaomi celebrates its 10th year anniversary in India, it has set an ambitious target of doubling its devices' shipments by the end of the next decade.

In the last 10 years, Xiaomi has sold more than 35 crore devices and among them, smartphone accounts for 25 crore plus units.

The company forayed in to Indian market with a line of ultra affordable Redmi, and Mi series smartphones in July 2014. It’s online-only flash sale strategy worked really well in building the hype among customers for its devices. The devices, which were initially available in few thousands in stocks, were lapped up in seconds.

Within three years of its entry, Xiaomi managed to improved its inventory by stitching up ties with Foxconn for local assembling of devices. And, in no time dislodged Samsung to become the top player among smartphones. It managed to maintain the lead for the next half decade (up to 2022).