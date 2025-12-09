<p>After launching the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/technology/gadgets/xiaomi-unveils-android-budget-phone-redmi-15c-in-india-3818303">budget Redmi 15C</a>, Xiaomi has confirmed to release the brand new Redmi Note 15 series soon in India.</p><p>Even the official e-commerce partner, Amazon India, has set up a microsite for the Redmi Note 15 Master Pixel Edition on its mobile app.</p><p>It showcases the device featuring a sturdy frame with a metallic chromium finish, and also the big camera protruding on the back.</p>.Xiaomi 15 review: Powerful phone with impressive Leica camera .<p>The new premium Android mid-range phone is expected to launch early next year on January 6, 2026.</p><p>The company has already revealed that the upcoming Redmi Note 15 Master Pixel Edition will feature a 108MP main camera. </p><p>Also, it is said to feature a 6.77-inch full HD+ AMOLED screen with 120Hz refresh rate.</p>.<p>The device is expected to run Android 16-based HyperOS 3 and may feature Qualcomm's new Snapdragon 6 series chipset with 6GB/8GB RAM, 128GB/256GB storage and a big battery (ranging between 5,500mAh-6,500mAh capacity).</p><p>More details are expected to surface on social media platforms as the D-day gets closer.</p><p>In a related development, OnePlus is all geared up for the launch of the OnePlus 15R and OnePlus Pad Go 2 Android tablet series next week on December 17 in India.</p>.OnePlus to host OnePlus 15R, Pad Go 2 launch event in Bengaluru.<p><em>Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tag/dh-tech?_ga=2.210580691.73733284.1595225125-1706599323.1592232366">DH Tech</a>.</em></p>