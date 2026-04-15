<p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/technology/xiaomi-qled-x-pro-75-review-top-class-4k-smart-tv-3946950">Xiaomi</a> on Wednesday (April 15) launched the premium TV S Mini LED series in India.</p><p>It boasts a bezel-less design with QD (Quatom Dot) Mini-LED technology. It is an advanced display architecture that combines Quantum Dot colour with precise Mini LED backlighting. This allows for significantly finer control over brightness and contrast. It also features an enhanced adaptive brightness feature that can detect the living room's lighting conditions (daylight or indoor lighting at night) and intelligently adjust the screen's brightness.</p><p>It comes with 4K Ultra HD resolution and can support peak brightness of up to 1,200 nits, delivering accurate colour reproduction, natural tones, richer blacks, brighter highlights, and refined visual depth.</p>.Google Search: Gemini-powered AI Mode is now available to all users in India.<p>It also comes with Dolby Vision, HDR10+, and Filmmaker Mode. To support high-frame-rate content, the TV feature DLG 120Hz (refresh rate, MEMC(Motion Estimation and Motion Compensation), and Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM), delivering smooth transitions and responsive performance while displaying live sports and playing games ( via consoles).</p><p>The new Xiaomi also comes with a 34W quad-speaker system, tuned with Xiaomi Sound, along with Dolby Audio, DTS:X, and DTS Virtual:X, to deliver an immersive viewing experience on the large screen.</p>.<p>The series runs on Google TV-based Xiaomi’s latest PatchWall interface, offering intuitive content discovery, free live TV via Xiaomi TV+, and a seamless smart TV experience. </p><p>It supports AirPlay 2, Google Cast, Miracast, dual-band Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth; content can be accessed effortlessly across devices.</p><p>The TV comes in three sizes-- 55-inch, 65-inch, and 75-inch-- for Rs 51,999, Rs 71,999 and Rs 99,999, respectively. For a limited time, they can be pre-booked for Rs 48,999, Rs 68,999 and Rs 89,999, respectively, via EMI plans on select bank credit/debit cards. It is slated to hit stores next on April 22.</p>.Xiaomi unveils premium X Pro 75 series QLED 4K Google TV in India.<p><em>Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tag/dh-tech?_ga=2.210580691.73733284.1595225125-1706599323.1592232366">DH Tech</a>.</em></p>