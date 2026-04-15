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Xiaomi TV S Mini LED series launched in India

It comes with adaptive brightness feature that can detect the living room's lighting conditions (daylight or indoor lighting at night) and intelligently adjust the screen's brightness.
Last Updated : 15 April 2026, 08:36 IST
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Xiaomi TV S Mini LED.

Xiaomi TV S Mini LED.

Credit: Xiaomi India

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Published 15 April 2026, 08:36 IST
TechnologyTechnology NewsDH Techsmart TVXiaomiGoogle TV4K Smart TV

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