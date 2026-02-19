<p>Consumer electronics major <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/technology/xiaomi-unveils-redmi-note-15-pad-2-pro-with-qualcomm-snapdragon-chipsets-in-india-3852201">Xiaomi </a>on Thursday (February 19) launched all-new premium 4K QLED TV X Pro 75 series in India.</p><p>It features a massive 75-inch QLED (Quantum-dot Light Emitting Diode) panel with<strong> </strong>4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160p) resolution, supports Dolby Vision and HDR10+, which promises enhanced contrast, brightness, and colour depth to deliver lifelike content on the screen.</p><p>It comes in near bezel-less design with up to 97.76 per cent screen-to-body ratio and boasts of Dual Line Gate (DLG) 120Hz tech, which enhances motion clarity. It features MEMC technology to reduce blur during rapid transitions while watching live cricket matches, football games, and racing sequences.</p>.Gadgets Weekly: Samsung's 130-inch Micro RGB TV and more.<p>It also supports Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM), which comes in handy while playing games when connected to consoles. This allows users to switch seamlessly between cinematic viewing and competitive gaming without compromising on performance.</p><p>It also boasts of Filmmaker Mode, which ensures that movies are viewed in as close as original frame rates, aspect ratios, and colour profiles.</p><p>The new Xiaomi TV also comes with two powerful 34W box speaker system tuned with Dolby Audio, DTS X, and DTS Virtual: X technologies. With eARC support for Dolby Atmos passthrough, users can further expand their setup by connecting compatible soundbars or home theatre systems to create a surround sound experience.</p>.<p>The new Xiaomi TV comes with Quad Core A55 processor and 32GB internal storage to ensure smooth multitasking and app performance. It runs Google TV-based PatchWall interface. The TV offers streamlined content discovery, access to Xiaomi TV+ with free live TV channels, Universal Search across apps, Kids Mode with parental controls, and Language Universe for regional accessibility.</p><p>It also comes with built-in Google Voice Assistant, which enables hands-free control, allowing users to search for content, adjust settings, or control connected smart devices effortlessly. It also supports AirPlay 2, Google Cast, and Miracast, which enables to mirror their smartphone (iPhone and Android) screen on to their TV.</p>.<p>As far as the connectivity options include, it features three HDMI ports (including one with eARC), two USB 2.0 ports, Ethernet, AV, Optical, Antenna, and a earphone port, along with dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth support for flexible connectivity across devices.</p><p>The Xiaomi QLED TV X Pro 75 costs Rs 69,999. For a limited time, customers can avail a Rs 5,000 bank discount, which brings the price down to Rs 64,999.</p>.Redmi Note 15 Pro 5G Review: Solid all-rounder with 200MP camera, big battery. <p>Additionally, consumers who pre-book the television are entitled for four years of complete warranty, worth Rs 10,999.</p>.Google unveils Pixel 10a with dual-camera, AI photography tools and more.<p><em>Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tag/dh-tech?_ga=2.210580691.73733284.1595225125-1706599323.1592232366">DH Tech</a>.</em></p>