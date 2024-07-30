Xiaomi unveils Redmi Pad Pro, limited Panda edition Xiaomi 14 Civi series in India

Xiaomi on Monday (July 29) launched the new line of Redmi Pad Pro tablets and a special Panda edition Xiaomi 14 Civi premium phone in India.
The company is offering the Redmi Pad Pro in two variants -- Wi-Fi only and Wi-Fi + 5G. They both feature the same design language and hardware and differ only in terms of cellular modem.
They come with a 12.1-inch 2.5K (2560 × 1600p) LCD screen, support dynamic (30/48/50/60/90/120Hz) refresh rate and up to 600 nits peak brightness.
The new Redmi Pad Pro features a Corning Gorilla Glass 3 shield, a hybrid dual-SIM slot (nano + nano/microSD, only on 5G model, the Wi-Fi-only model supports microSD card), quad-speakers tuned with Dolby Atmos system, dual microphones and a type-C port.
Xiaomi's premium tablet houses 4nm class Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 octa-core processor with Adreno 710 GPU, 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM, 128GB/256GB UFS 2.2 storage (expandable up to 1.5TB), Android 14-based HyperOS, an 8MP (f/2.0 aperture) camera on the back, an 8MP front camera (f/2.28) and a 10,000mAh battery with 33W charger.
The Redmi Pad Pro will be available in two colours -- mist blue and graphite grey colours -- for Rs 21,999.
The Redmi Pad Pro (5G) will be available in two colours -- graphite grey and quicksilver. The company is offering it in two configurations -- 8GB RAM + 128GB storage and 8GB RAM + 256GB storage -- for Rs 24,999 and Rs 26,999, respectively.
Xiaomi 14 Civi Panda edition series.
Photo Credit: Xiaomi India
Xiaomi 14 Civi Panda edition comes in a dual-colour scheme and dual-textured design. It will be available in Aqua Blue (black and blue), Panda White (black and white) and Hot Pink (black and pink) colours. The black-coloured part sports a mirror glass finish and the other coloured panel features a vegan leather finish.
Except for the new look, the rest of the things such as the display panel, camera module, and internal hardware specifications are same as the original Xiaomi 14 Civi series phone.
It features a 6.55-inch 1.5K(2750 x 1236p) OLED display. It supports dynamic 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+, Dolby Vision and offers up to 3,000 nits peak brightness. The display is protected by a Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 shield.
Also, it features dual-SIM slots, an in-display fingerprint sensor, a type-C USB port and an infrared sensor to control Internet-of-Things (IoT) gadgets at home.
Xiaomi 14 Civi Panda edition series.
Photo Credit: Xiaomi India
Inside, it houses Qualcomm's latest 4nm class octa-core silicon-- Snapdragon 8s Gen 3- with Adreno 735 Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), 12GB LPPDDR5x RAM, 256GB / 512GB UFS 4.0 storage, Android 14-based Xiaomi HyperOS and a 4,700mAh battery with 67W fast charger.
It boasts Leica camera system with 50MP rear camera (1/ 1.55-inch Light Fusion 800 sensor, f/1.63 aperture, Hyper OIS: Optical Image Stabilisation, Leica Summilux lens) with 12MP 120-degree ultra-wide angle lens (f/2.2, Omnivision OV13B10 sensor) and 50MP 2X telephoto camera (with f/1.98, OIS, Samsung JN1 sensor) with LED flash. It supports up to 4K video recording.
In the front, it houses a dual-camera module-- 32MP camera (with OmniVision Samsung S5K3D2 78-degree Field-of-View, f/2.0) and 32MP (with Samsung S5K3D2 100-degree Field-of-View, f/2.4) with quad soft LEDs. It also supports 4K video recording.
The company is offering the Panda edition in one configuration-- 12GB RAM + 512GB storage-- for Rs 48,999. For a limited time, the devices will be available for Rs 45,999 via ICICI card EMI offer.
