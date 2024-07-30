Xiaomi unveils Redmi Pad Pro, limited Panda edition Xiaomi 14 Civi series in India

Xiaomi on Monday (July 29) launched the new line of Redmi Pad Pro tablets and a special Panda edition Xiaomi 14 Civi premium phone in India.

The company is offering the Redmi Pad Pro in two variants -- Wi-Fi only and Wi-Fi + 5G. They both feature the same design language and hardware and differ only in terms of cellular modem.

They come with a 12.1-inch 2.5K (2560 × 1600p) LCD screen, support dynamic (30/48/50/60/90/120Hz) refresh rate and up to 600 nits peak brightness.

The new Redmi Pad Pro features a Corning Gorilla Glass 3 shield, a hybrid dual-SIM slot (nano + nano/microSD, only on 5G model, the Wi-Fi-only model supports microSD card), quad-speakers tuned with Dolby Atmos system, dual microphones and a type-C port.