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You can now add Aadhaar-verifiable credentials to Google Wallet in India

Google Wallet now supports Aadhaar-verifiable credentials, allowing users to verify identity for services like age checks and staff authentication.
Last Updated : 28 April 2026, 08:07 IST
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Concise summary of key highlights

You can now add Aadhaar-verifiable credentials to Google Wallet in India

In one line
Google Wallet now supports Aadhaar-verifiable credentials in India, enabling secure digital ID verification.
Key points
Aadhaar integration
Google Wallet now supports Aadhaar-verifiable credentials, allowing users to verify identity for services like age checks and staff authentication.
Supported services
Initial support includes PVR Inox for age verification, BharatMatrimony for Prime profiles, and Mygate for staff access.
Alternative to Aadhaar app
Users can rely on Google Wallet instead of the Aadhaar app, which may face server connectivity issues.
Global expansion
Google Wallet is expanding digital ID features to Singapore, Taiwan, and Brazil, allowing passport-based ID passes.
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.
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Published 28 April 2026, 08:07 IST
TechnologyGoogleDH TechAadhaarwalletPVRPVR InoxMatrimonyPVR Cinemasaadhaar card

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