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Concise summary of key highlights
In one line
Google Wallet now supports Aadhaar-verifiable credentials in India, enabling secure digital ID verification.
Key points
• Aadhaar integration
Google Wallet now supports Aadhaar-verifiable credentials, allowing users to verify identity for services like age checks and staff authentication.
• Supported services
Initial support includes PVR Inox for age verification, BharatMatrimony for Prime profiles, and Mygate for staff access.
• Alternative to Aadhaar app
Users can rely on Google Wallet instead of the Aadhaar app, which may face server connectivity issues.
• Global expansion
Google Wallet is expanding digital ID features to Singapore, Taiwan, and Brazil, allowing passport-based ID passes.
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.
Published 28 April 2026, 08:07 IST