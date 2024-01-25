You can now get Samsung Galaxy S24 series on Blinkit in just 10 minutes

Last week, Samsung launched the new generation Galaxy S24 series in the US. Now, the premium devices are available for purchase in India.
The company has collaborated with Blinkit to offer the new Galaxy S24, 24 Plus, and 24 Ultra to customer's doorstep in under 10 minutes in select cities--Bengaluru, Delhi-NCR, and Mumbai.
Also, customers who choose to buy the Galaxy S24 series device on Blinkit, are eligible to get instant cashback of Rs 5000 if the purchase is done through an HDFC Bank credit card.
Within three days of launch, Samsung received a recorded 250,000 pre-order booking for the new Galaxy S24 series.
The Galaxy S24 series comes with a powerful processor, top-class build quality, state-of-the-art photography hardware and the most interesting aspect of the new Samsung phones is the Google Gemini AI-powered Galaxy AI features.
The new mobiles come with in-built Live Translate, Interpreter, Chat Assist, Note Assist, and Transcript Assist features. Even the keyboard app can instantly translate messages in real-time in 13 languages, including Hindi. And, in the car, the Android Auto feature is capable of automatically summarise incoming messages and suggesting relevant replies and actions, so there is less distraction while driving a vehicle.
The Galaxy S24 series devices are also the first smartphones to boast the innovative AI search feature 'Circle to Search'. Users can circle, highlight, scribble on, or tap anything on Galaxy S24’s screen to see helpful, high-quality search results without having to move out of any app.
For certain searches, generative AI-powered overviews can provide helpful information and context pulled together from across the web.
In a related development, the company opened a new lifestyle experience store Samsung BKC at at Jio World Plaza, in Mumbai.
Spread across 8,000 sq ft, it houses Samsung’s top-of-the-line premium products through unique curated experiences and real-life scenarios. It showcases a premium portfolio ranging from smartphones to televisions, refrigerators, washing machines, and other Samsung AI ecosystem products.
Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.