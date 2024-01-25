You can now get Samsung Galaxy S24 series on Blinkit in just 10 minutes

Last week, Samsung launched the new generation Galaxy S24 series in the US. Now, the premium devices are available for purchase in India.

The company has collaborated with Blinkit to offer the new Galaxy S24, 24 Plus, and 24 Ultra to customer's doorstep in under 10 minutes in select cities--Bengaluru, Delhi-NCR, and Mumbai.

Also, customers who choose to buy the Galaxy S24 series device on Blinkit, are eligible to get instant cashback of Rs 5000 if the purchase is done through an HDFC Bank credit card.

Within three days of launch, Samsung received a recorded 250,000 pre-order booking for the new Galaxy S24 series.

The Galaxy S24 series comes with a powerful processor, top-class build quality, state-of-the-art photography hardware and the most interesting aspect of the new Samsung phones is the Google Gemini AI-powered Galaxy AI features.