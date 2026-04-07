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You can now use Face ID or fingerprint for UPI payment on Paytm; here's how to do it

Users will also be able to withdraw money at the ATM booth using the Paytm app.
Last Updated : 07 April 2026, 09:55 IST
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Published 07 April 2026, 09:55 IST
TechnologyTechnology NewsDH TechUPIATMcashPaytmNPCIPaytm MoneyFaceIDfingerprint sensor

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