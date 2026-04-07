<p>In October 2025, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/technology/npci-launches-biometric-based-upi-transaction-in-india-extends-support-to-smart-glasses-3756820">National Payment Corporation of India, the creator of Unified Payment Interface</a>, announced that it would bring biometric-based UPI transactions in India.</p><p>Now, Paytm has launched two new user privacy-centric features to enhance the user experience on its digital wallet service.</p><p>Paytm now supports biometric Face ID and fingerprint-based UPI transactions on its app.</p>.PhonePe launches biometric authentication feature for UPI transactions.<p>“We continue to build Paytm as a trusted platform for everyday payments. With Face ID and fingerprint, payments are now verified directly on the smartphone, and with cardless ATM withdrawals, there is no need to carry physical cards. This makes payments and cash access simpler, faster and more secure,” said Paytm Spokesperson.</p><p>With this, users can make purchases by using Face ID on iPhone or a fingerprint sensor on Android to validate the transaction. And there won't be any need to remember or type a PIN to complete the purchase process.</p><p>Also, users will be able to withdraw money at the ATM booth using the Paytm app. However, the user must ensure that the Paytm app is linked to their bank account number.</p><p>Here's how to enable Face ID or fingerprint for Paytm UPI Payments;</p><p>Step 1: Open the Paytm app.</p><p>Step 2: Tap on the Profile icon on the left.</p><p>Step 3: Tap on “Pay with Fingerprint” / “Pay with Face ID” in Settings.</p><p>Step 4: Select the bank account on which biometric payments are to be enabled.</p><p>Step 5: Follow the on-screen prompt to authenticate using fingerprint or Face ID.</p><p>It should be noted that payments up to Rs 5,000 can now be made securely with Face ID or Fingerprint verification, along with balance checks.</p>.RBI's two-factor authentication for all digital transactions becomes operational.<p><em>Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tag/dh-tech?_ga=2.210580691.73733284.1595225125-1706599323.1592232366">DH Tech</a>.</em></p>