<p>Since the advent of generative Artificial Intelligence tools to create images and videos in 2022, there has been a surge in deepfakes. While most of them are made for fun and entertainment consumption in AI slop videos, some sucruplous elements are using them to harm high-profile people's image and also spread misinformation.</p><p>With <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/technology/artificial-intelligence/android-17-to-bring-ai-scam-detection-new-potent-anti-theft-tools-more-4001049">SynthID, Google</a> has set up good security measures for the early detection of fake images. Also, YouTube has made it mandatory for creators to label their content AI if they are using any artificially created video clip. As it was a voluntary option, most creators did comply with the rule.</p>.Google Play Store will soon warn about dead Android apps on phone.<p>So, YouTube has incorporated an advanced AI tool to automatically screen all videos uploaded to its platform and add a label indicating they contain synthetic multimedia content.</p><p>If a creator thinks their content was incorrectly identified as AI-generated, they can update the disclosure status in YouTube Studio. However, disclosures will remain permanent in a handful of cases, including 1) Content created using YouTube’s own AI tools, like Veo or Dream Screen, and 2) Content containing C2PA metadata indicating they were fully generative AI.</p>.<p>The AI label on long-form videos will appear directly below the video player. And on Shorts, the label will appear as an overlay on the video.</p><p>This way, it brings transparency to YouTube, and viewers will know whether videos are genuine or AI-generated. </p><p>In a related development, OpenAI recently announced a collaboration with Google to offer SynthID with every AI-generated image.</p><p>Also, it launched a dedicated website, where users can upload and verify the authenticity of the image. </p><p>It will look for provenance signals associated with images generated by OpenAI tools. The provenance signal is metadata that helps verify the origin, authenticity, or history of a piece of content, product, or data.</p>.Want to know if an image is an AI deepfake or not? Use this OpenAI tool.<p><em>Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tag/dh-tech?_ga=2.210580691.73733284.1595225125-1706599323.1592232366">DH Tech</a>.</em></p>