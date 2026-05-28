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Hometechnology

YouTube brings AI labels for viewers and creators

This way, it brings transparency to YouTube platform and viewers will know of the videos are genuine or AI generated.
Last Updated : 28 May 2026, 07:47 IST
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YouTube will label AI on Videos with synthetic multimedia in it.

YouTube will label AI on Videos with synthetic multimedia in it.

Credit: YouTube

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Published 28 May 2026, 07:47 IST
TechnologyTechnology NewsGoogleYouTubeDH TechGenerative AIArtificial IntelligenceGen AI

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