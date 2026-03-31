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YouTube shopping affiliate programme expands to creators with 500 subscribers

In India, the YouTube Shopping affiliate program has four e-commerce partners--Flipkart, Myntra, Nykaa and Purplle.
Last Updated : 31 March 2026, 10:31 IST
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Published 31 March 2026, 10:31 IST
TechnologyTechnology NewsGoogleYouTubeDH TechE-Commercecontent creatorsShoppingcontent creation

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