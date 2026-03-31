<p>With an active user base of more than 49.1 crores, Google's YouTube is the most popular multimedia platform in India. It not only offers a huge repository of information but also helps people earn their livelihood with content creation.</p><p>In India alone, there are more than 10 crore YouTube channels, and among them, 15,000 plus content creators have 10 lakh or more subscribers.</p><p>In a bid to offer more avenues for YouTube creators to make more earnings, it introduced a <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/technology/youtube-expands-shopping-affiliate-program-in-india-onboards-nykaa-and-purplle-3759990">shopping affiliate programme in</a> late 2024. However, it was limited to select creators with millions of followers.</p>.Google TV: New Gemini AI features promise to transform viewing experience on smart TVs.<p>Now, YouTube, as noted in the headline, has expanded the shopping affiliate programme to new budding creators with as few as 500 subscribers.</p><p>"By lowering this threshold, we’re unlocking earning potential earlier than ever. Eligible creators can now diversify their revenue by tagging products from favourite brands across Shorts, VOD, and Live content. Whether audiences are watching on mobile or in the Living Room, they can now shop creator recommendations seamlessly," YouTube said.</p><p>In India, the YouTube Shopping affiliate program has four e-commerce partners--Flipkart, Myntra, Nykaa and Purplle.</p><p>With this, creators can earn commission by placing a direct link to products listed on e-commerce platforms. It is a win-win situation for the consumers, creators and the online marketplace owner. Shoppers, after seeing the review of the product on YouTube and if satisfied with it, can directly press the shopping link to make a purchase.</p>.Google brings new feature to transfer AI memories and chat history from AI app to Gemini AI app.<p><em>Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tag/dh-tech?_ga=2.210580691.73733284.1595225125-1706599323.1592232366">DH Tech</a>.</em></p>