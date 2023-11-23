YouTube slowing video loading time on browsers with adblockers

For the last few weeks, the YouTube video platform has been flashing messages on the computer screen to remove adblockers on browsers.

Now, in a passive-aggressive move, the company has begun slowing the loading time of videos.

Early on, several people didn't realize the actual issue and began complaining on social media platforms about the sudden slowdown of video loading on their computers. It started with Firefox and then other browsers, including Chrome too, got affected.

DH reached out to the YouTube spokesperson and is yet to respond.