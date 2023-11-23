YouTube slowing video loading time on browsers with adblockers

For the last few weeks, the YouTube video platform has been flashing messages on the computer screen to remove adblockers on browsers.
Now, in a passive-aggressive move, the company has begun slowing the loading time of videos.
Early on, several people didn't realize the actual issue and began complaining on social media platforms about the sudden slowdown of video loading on their computers. It started with Firefox and then other browsers, including Chrome too, got affected.
DH reached out to the YouTube spokesperson and is yet to respond.
However, YouTube has offered a statement to western media outlets.
"Ads are a vital lifeline for our creators that helps them run and grow their businesses. That’s why the use of ad blockers violate YouTube’s Terms of Service. We’ve been urging users for some time to allow ads on YouTube or try YouTube Premium for an ad-free experience. In the past week, users using ad blockers may have experienced suboptimal viewing, which included delays in loading, regardless of the browser they are using. Users who have uninstalled their ad blockers may still experience a temporary delay in loading, and should try refreshing their browser," YouTube said to 9to5Google.
As the statement reads, the company has put the blame on adblockers for it.
YouTube has asked users to uninstall adblock plugins on their browsers, as the ads not only bring revenue for YouTube to run its platform but also for video bloggers and channel owners to be able to earn their livelihood.
Those who don't like to see annoying ads have asked to subscribe to YouTube Prime service.
And, the users who have uninstalled the adblocker plugins and still facing the issue, are advised to refresh the YouTube page and is expected to resolve the slow video loading issue.
Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.