Zomato brings AI buddy to recommend best food to order

Popular food delivery service provider, Zomato on Friday (September 1) launched a new Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based chatbot in its application.

Zomato AI buddy is designed to help customers who are confused about which restaurant to pick and what food to order.

"It is designed to assist you in placing orders. It aligns with your momentarily unique food & beverage preferences, dietary needs, and even your moods," the company said.

Zomato AI buddy will definitely help people who are new to a city and wonder which hotel to try the popular native dish.