Home
India
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
Hometechnology

Zomato brings AI buddy to recommend best food to order

Zomato AI buddy will definitely help people who are new to a place and wonder which hotel to try the popular native dish.
Last Updated 01 September 2023, 12:34 IST

Follow Us

Popular food delivery service provider, Zomato on Friday (September 1) launched a new Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based chatbot in its application.

Zomato AI buddy is designed to help customers who are confused about which restaurant to pick and what food to order.

"It is designed to assist you in placing orders. It aligns with your momentarily unique food & beverage preferences, dietary needs, and even your moods," the company said.

Zomato AI buddy will definitely help people who are new to a city and wonder which hotel to try the popular native dish.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Zomato AI bot launched in India</p></div>

Zomato AI bot launched in India

Zomato

In the chatbot tab, users can text their preferences and Zomato AI will respond swiftly. Also, users can type naturally similar to how they do with friends on a messenger app. It can even answer tough questions such as What should I eat when I’m hungover?

The new AI buddy feature is being rolled out exclusively to Zomato Gold membership subscribers. There is no official word on when it will be available to regular users.

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 01 September 2023, 12:34 IST)
Technology NewsDH TechArtificial IntelligenceZomato

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT