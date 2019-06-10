Thimmakka refuses to plant sapling at 'her' park

Environmentalist Saalumarada Thimmakka on Sunday refused to plant saplings at a park named after her.

She was in the town to attend a private programme and the Forest department officials had invited her to plant saplings. MLA A T Ramaswamy was also present in the

park. “When a Forest officer called Thimmakka, her son, Umesh, who answered the call, told that Thimmakka will not attend the programme,” sources said. It is said that Thimmakka was unhappy with the Forest department as she was not invited to inaugurate any of the parks developed and named after her.

The department has developed a park in every Assembly segment across the state.