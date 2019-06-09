Three teens drown near Anekal

In two separate incidents, three boys had drowned in a lake near Anekal on Saturday. They had gone to the lake for a swim.

The deceased Shaik Khan and Zakir Khan, both aged 15, died in S Bingipura Lake near Beguru. The duo visited a dargah along with their grandfather and went to swim without his knowledge.

Their bodies could not be pulled out from the water on Saturday. Fire and emergency service personnel retrieved them on Sunday morning.

In another incident, a 12-year-old boy drowned in a lake near Marasuru in Anekal. Lochan went for a swim with his friends. Locals retrieved his body from the water. Surya City police have filed a case.