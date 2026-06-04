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'After her friend's death, she became more determined': Prakash Padukone opens up about Deepika's depression

Prakash also shares on how Deepika’s experience with mental health struggles has added an insightful impact in his life.
Last Updated : 04 June 2026, 11:33 IST
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Published 04 June 2026, 11:33 IST
healthDeepika PadukonebollywooddepressionPrakash PadukoneTrending Now

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