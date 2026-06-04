'After her friend's death, she became more determined': Prakash Padukone opens up about Deepika's depression

<p>Badminton legend <a href="https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Prakash_Padukone">Prakash Padukone</a> opened up about his daughter <a href="https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Deepika_Padukone">Deepika Padukone</a>'s public discussion on depression and her mental health advocacy work.</p>.<p>In 2015, Bollywood star Deepika publicly revealed about her battle with depression for the first time on television, with her mother by her side - a moment that destigmatised mental health concerns. </p>.<p>Prakash said he and his wife, Ujjala Padukone, supported Deepika to make it public. "We were fully supportive. She came to us and discussed it, and we had no objections at all. If sharing her experience could help others, we felt it was a positive thing to do," Prakash said on <a href="https://www.youtube.com/@somethingbigger">The Something Bigger Show with Rodrigo Canelas.</a></p>.<p>"Later, after one of her friends passed away, she became even more determined to create awareness about mental health. That was when she started thinking about establishing a foundation focused on the issue," he added.</p><p>Since then, Deepika has consistently advocated on mental health awareness. She started the 'Live Love Laugh foundation' to get over stigma and provide resources to the needy in 2015.</p><p>Prakash also shares on how Deepika’s experience with mental health struggles has added an insightful impact in his life:</p><p>"I learned that mental and physical health must always come first. You need proper rest, a healthy diet, exercise, and ways to manage stress. Everything is connected. People should not ignore signs of emotional distress. If you are struggling, talk to someone. It could be a friend, a family member, a therapist, or a professional. The worst thing is to keep everything bottled up inside because that is when problems can grow."</p>.'She was drained and wiped out': Lara Dutta reveals Deepika Padukone shot 'Housefull' despite suffering from malaria.<p>He appreciated Deepika not just for her achievements in films, but also for her thoughtful actions related to mental health awareness.</p><p><strong>(Disclaimer: If you are facing heavy distress or any other mental condition, please kindly call </strong><em><strong>Tele-MANAS National Helpline: 14416</strong></em><strong>.)</strong></p>