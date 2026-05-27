honestly the worse AMA ever like wdym an AMERICAN music award but full of kpop winners?!?? no hate to bts but… bts over taylor????? swim was NOT even viral among general public 💀 and wdym golden still winning?
🛑 Taylor Swift got snubbed at the AMAs, losing all 8 categories… even though, based on the voting statistics, she was expected to win 7 out of 8 awards! I honestly don’t know how the AMAs went from being a prestigious and more realistic award show in terms of voting… to a show… pic.twitter.com/Rz9jEmHmxp
— Taylor Swift ❤️🔥statistics ⸆⸉ (@TSstatistics) May 26, 2026
‼️| Taylor Swift has not won a single award at the #AMAs for the second consecutive year, she remains the most-awarded by far.(40)
— This behavior only extends their lack of credibility as “FAN VOTED” awards, knowing that Swifties are the biggest fan base worldwide. pic.twitter.com/TE0sf1O6kz
congratulations to bts on winning artist of the year at the #AMAs 😭 the impact they’ve made on music, culture, and millions of people worldwide is genuinely unmatched… such a deserved and beautiful achievement! pic.twitter.com/3WhspKduAV