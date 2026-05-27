Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Hometrending now

American Music Awards 2026: BTS wins three while Taylor Swift misses out on all 8 nominations

AMA awards are solely voted by the fans, yet many Swifties were shocked and condemned this on social media.
Last Updated : 27 May 2026, 07:42 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 27 May 2026, 07:42 IST
EntertainmentUSMusicawardsTaylor SwiftBTSPop musicTrendingLas VegasKpopTrending Now

Follow us on :

Follow Us