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Ananya Panday trolled for Bharatanatyam act reopening debate on Bollywood's South India representation

Classical dance enthusiasts labelled the performance disrespectful to the art form and accused the film of reducing a 2000-year-old dance form to a stylised Bollywood number while some viewers praised the fusion choreography.
Last Updated : 26 May 2026, 11:36 IST
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Ananya Kurup backs Ananya Panday's performance

Ananya Kurup backs Ananya Panday's performance

Credit- News 18

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Published 26 May 2026, 11:36 IST
bollywoodSouth IndiaAnanya Pandaybharatanatyam

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