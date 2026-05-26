Ananya Panday trolled for Bharatanatyam act reopening debate on Bollywood's South India representation
Classical dance enthusiasts labelled the performance disrespectful to the art form and accused the film of reducing a 2000-year-old dance form to a stylised Bollywood number while some viewers praised the fusion choreography.
Ananya Pandey has killed my favorite dance form - Bharatnatyam! I have learnt it from the age of 7 to the age of 13 - did my arangetram too in kuwait & never looked back. Classical dance needs to be studied over a period of time & cant be manufactured for Ms Pandey! Please dont…