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Art vs ageing: How art slows biological ageing

Art has long been understood to heal a restless mind. But its benefits run much deeper than comfort.
Last Updated : 15 May 2026, 14:06 IST
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Published 15 May 2026, 14:06 IST
healthmental healthArtageingTrendingageing healthy

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