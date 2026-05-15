Art vs ageing: How art slows biological ageing

<p>“We write to taste life twice.” This is a very popular quote by the French-American novelist Anaïs Nin. The essence of this phrase, living in the moment and in retrospect, applies to all art forms. Art has long been understood to heal a restless mind. But its benefits run much deeper than comfort. </p><p>Painting, dancing, or singing, each art form allows you to step out of the “survival mode” into a world with no daily stressors bothering you. “Art is a form of emotional release, helping people process their feelings much better. It makes people feel calmer and less stressed,” Seyed Marjan, a Chennai-based psychologist, explains. </p><p>“Reduced stress is one of the biggest reasons art is linked to healthier ageing,” Marjan feels. Beyond that, feelings of joy, better social connections, and a sense of identity also contribute to it. These emotions matter deeply as one grows older. </p><p><strong>Are benefits stronger for people in their 40s?</strong></p><p>Middle age is a psychological turning point in many ways. A person has increased responsibilities and a more complex personal and professional life, Natasha Singh, founder and director of Holistic Arts Therapists Association, explains. T</p><p>he time for relaxation often shrinks in this age, taking a toll on an individual’s physical and mental health. Hence, the benefits of indulging in art and practising self-care are stronger. </p><p>It evidently works well with people who tend to overanalyse and intellectualise things but continue to feel stuck, Singh says. It also works very well for people who struggle to regulate their emotions. </p><p>Unless you are dealing with an acute condition that requires immediate professional intervention, art therapy can be a great tool to improve mental and physical conditions. </p>.To age without ageing.<p><strong>The science behind it </strong></p><p>In a recent study, researchers from University College London (UCL) analysed data from seven different ageing clocks, of more than 3,500 people, to determine their biological age. </p><p>The long-term study published in the <a href="https://academic.oup.com/innovateage/advance-article/doi/10.1093/geroni/igag038/8669801">Innovation of Ageing</a> Journal showed that arts engagement was related to four per cent slower ageing rates, meaning people were about a year younger, biologically, if they were regularly engaged in the arts. This was the same reduction in biological ageing seen for people engaged in physical activity.</p><p><strong>You don’t need to be creative to enjoy art</strong></p><p>The belief that art is reserved for the naturally gifted keeps far too many people from its benefits. Children never think twice before picking up a crayon; they begin before they know anything, because the impulse to create is innate. Over time, however, we lose touch with it. Cultural ideas about what it means to be "artistic" quietly cut us off from the very part of ourselves that can keep us well.</p><p>"Traditionally, crafts and using our hands to make things have always been part of communities," Singh explains. "But we have lost touch with these simple, rhythmic, repetitive activities, the ones that kept us regulated and brought balance." Anyone, regardless of skill or background, can benefit from regular creative engagement.</p><p>That said, art is not a substitute for professional care. Dr Rahul Chandhok, psychiatrist at Artemis Hospital, Gurugram, clearly says, while creative expression helps process emotions, reduces mental overload, and naturally lifts mood, it is not a replacement for therapy. What it can be, he says, is a powerful complement. </p><p>The benefits are amplified when performed in social settings. Group classes, cultural performances, and shared creative spaces have a way of becoming places of emotional support, connection, and belonging. Together, art and structured therapy offer a more holistic path to long-term mental wellbeing.</p>