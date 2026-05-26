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Bangladesh's rare albino 'Donald Trump lookalike' buffalo goes viral before Eid sacrifice

The 700kg animal, raised at a farm in Narayanganj near Dhaka, draws visitors who believe that its pale forelock looks just like the US president’s hairstyle.
Last Updated : 26 May 2026, 10:07 IST
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Published 26 May 2026, 10:07 IST
USDonald TrumpEidBangladeshTrendingBuffaloUS PresidentTrending Now

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