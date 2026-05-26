<p>An albino buffalo in Bangladesh with a blonde tuft hair has gone viral after being nicknamed as "Donald Trump". </p><p>The 700kg animal, raised at a farm in Narayanganj near Dhaka, draws visitors who believe that its pale forelock looks just like the US president’s hairstyle.</p>.<p>Over the years, Donald Trump’s hairstyle has drawn public comparisons to a troll doll, Biff Tannen from Back to the Future, a howler monkey, guinea pig etc. And now, a 4-year-old albino buffalo in Bangladesh has been added to that list.</p>.<p>Owner Zia Uddin Mridha claims that this name was initially picked by his younger brother due to its hair, as per multiple media reports. This albino is uncommon in Bangladesh, where most buffaloes are dark. It's cream-colored body, pinkish nose, and blond hair made it look different from thousands of cattle prepared for Qurbani, the ritual sacrifice during Eid al-Adha.</p>.President Trump posts AI-generated photo of himself in papal attire; evokes backlash, praise on social media.<p>The locals have admitted that such names are given to draw more visitors and buyer. "The crowd has been stressing the animal, which has led to it losing weight," said the owner.</p>.<p>The buffalo is described as calm, gentle, and peaceful. To maintain its appearance, it gets four baths each day maintains a diet of corn, oil cake, bran, rice husks, and grass.</p>.<p>The buffalo was purchased for 15 lakh takas, roughly $12,300. It was given a red-carpet send-off with flower garlands and a decorative truck circulated widely on Bangladeshi social media and news outlets.</p>.<p>Amidst the rising war situation, in a post on X, the official account for Iran in Russia stated as the follow:</p>.<p>The 'Trump Buffalo also made it to the news outlets beyond Bangladesh like India, Middle East and Western countries mostly as an offbeat news.</p>