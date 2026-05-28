<p>For many people, ancestral homes and inherited land are deeply tied to family memories and their roots. But tracing them after generations can be difficult, especially for those who have spent most of their lives away from their native place.</p><p>Zahid Khan, Director and GM (New Shopping Experiences) at Amazon Bengaluru, recently shared how he turned to <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/technology/artificial-intelligence">artificial intelligence</a> to locate his ancestral land in a village in Uttar Pradesh named <em>Mohammadpur</em>, saying he had visited the village only “a handful of times” and “wouldn’t know where to look even if he tried.” His story, shared on <a href="https://www.linkedin.com/feed/update/urn:li:activity:7465049642393559041?trk=public_post_embed_social-actions-comments">Linkedin</a>, has now caught the internet’s attention. </p><p>"I used Claude Cowork to find my ancestral land in rural India! My late father inherited land in a small village called Mohammadpur in Uttar Pradesh — passed down from his grandfather, to his father, to him, and now to me," the post read. </p>.'Use AI, but don't just copy paste': Bengaluru startup founder's X post goes viral.<p>Noting that land records were digitised, but spread across multiple government websites, Khan made a search using his father's name to find every plot where the person was an owner or co-shareholder. </p><p>He mentioned that he used Claude Cowork with "computer use" to have the exact plots marked on Google Maps, which let him figure out where to drive down if he wanted to visit the land. </p><p>In his post, he detailed the process step by step before concluding that the experience convinced him to subscribe to it.</p><p><strong>Netizens react</strong></p><p>The internet soon reacted to the post, with many finding it fascinating that AI could help someone trace ancestral land in their hometown. "I need to do this for my ancestral land too! Will use these exact steps. Thanks for sharing," a user named Bhumika Joshi commented. "This is genuinely impressive," added Somay Pawa. </p>