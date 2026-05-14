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Bride refuses to recognise groom, clash erupts at wedding in Uttar Pradesh's Hardoi

She claimed he was not the man she had been speaking to online, police informed on Thursday.
Last Updated : 14 May 2026, 07:16 IST
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Published 14 May 2026, 07:16 IST
India NewsweddingUttar PradeshTrending

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