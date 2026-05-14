<p>An event took a violent turn after a clash erupted between two families during a wedding ceremony in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/uttar-pradesh">Uttar Pradesh</a>'s Hardoi after the bride refused to recognise the groom.</p><p>She claimed he was not the man she had been speaking to online, <em>PTI</em> quoted police statements on Thursday.</p><p>The wedding was arranged after a relationship that began online and took place on May 12. It ended with the groom being hospitalised, Circle Officer (Shahabad) Alok Raj Narayan said.</p>.Bride refuses marriage after groom falls ill during ceremony in UP.<p>The groom, Devendra Singh Parimar (23), told police officials that he came in contact with the woman through the social media application Instagram. The two later began speaking over the phone, fell in love and eventually decided to get married.</p><p>The bride's family had arranged accommodation for the wedding guests at a hotel, and the procession later reached the bride's house for the ceremony, <em>PTI</em> reported.</p><p>On seeing the groom, the bride, who is a lawyer, claimed that he was not the man she had been speaking to and alleged that the man she knew identified himself as a person named Rahul.</p><p>Following the allegation, members of the bride's family reportedly assaulted Parimar and several wedding guests, police said.</p><p>The groom sustained injuries in the incident and was admitted to a hospital for treatment.</p><p>Police have detained nine people for questioning and further investigation is underway, they said.</p>