Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Hometrending now

Can math predict the end of humanity? Inside the ‘doomsday argument’

This eerily simple math says our days are numbered—and nobody can agree why it’s wrong.
Last Updated : 21 May 2026, 16:01 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 21 May 2026, 16:01 IST
World newsmathematicsTrendingmathTrending Now

Follow us on :

Follow Us