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'Chief Breakup Officer': Dating site shares hiring post for unusual role; 'you are a great fit if...'

"You're a Great Fit If... you've survived at least three breakups and lived to tell the tale," the hiring post said.
Last Updated : 29 June 2026, 07:10 IST
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Published 29 June 2026, 07:10 IST
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