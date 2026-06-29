'Chief Breakup Officer': Dating site shares hiring post for unusual role; 'you are a great fit if...'

<p>Getting ghosted is so last season. As some people struggle to formally put a full stop to their relationships, there's now a professional who can help them do it — someone whose job is to facilitate <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru/good-riddance-the-break-up-playlist-993907.html">breakups</a>. </p><p>A LinkedIn job post by Dating.com has gone viral after it advertised an unusual opening. The job position? "Chief Breakup Officer." The role was described as a part-time work opportunity offering around $3,000 per month, where the employee would get paid to end people's relationships.</p><p>"<a href="https://www.linkedin.com/jobs/view/chief-breakup-officer-at-dating-com-4421142845">Dating.com is searching for its first-ever Chief Breakup Officer </a>— someone with exceptional emotional intelligence, strong communication skills, and a deep understanding of modern dating. If you're the friend everyone calls before sending a breakup text, we want to hear from you," the post read. </p>.Bengaluru dating trends 2026: What women want in love and relationships.<p>Interested? As the job is not so common, but attention-grabbing, netizens scrolled down to read details about the role. </p><p>The role demanded someone with strong communication skills and a deep understanding of modern dating. The work responsibilities included getting on calls, reviewing each situation, rating how messy the relationship is, and then gradually end it for people who know it's over. </p><p>Also, much like most jobs require prior work experience, the dating site has invited applications from experienced candidates for the role of Chief Breakup Officer. What experience counts? </p><p>"You're a Great Fit If... you've survived at least three breakups and lived to tell the tale," the hiring post said. </p><p>Applicants were asked to send their "best breakup story", the one where they ended it and not the other partner. "Tell us what happened, what you said, and why you're proud of how it went, and a short motivational letter on why you think you're the right person for this job and why you want it," the US-based dating website wrote further in their hiring description.</p>